Jaylen Brown Visits Kanye West's Donda Academy

The bond between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and rapper Kanye West is unbreakable. Not only do the two enigmatic stars hang out when they are not working, but they also do business with each other.

Multiple outlets reported that Brown signed with West's Donda Sports Agency in May. Now that school is back in session, Brown paid a visit to West's Donda Academy.

Brown posted pictures to his Instagram account of himself spending time with the students at the new school in Simi Valley, California. Both Brown and the students wore all-black clothing and Adidas Yeezy footwear. Below is everything fans need to know about the shoes everyone had on their feet.

Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility Black'

Jaylen Brown wore the Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility Black' at Donda Academy. Adidas

Brown wore the Adidas Yeezy 500 in the 'Utility Black' colorway. The hiking-inspired shoe borrows elements from previous Adidas models, featuring a black mesh and suede upper.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 in the 'Utility Black' was originally released in July 2018 for $200. It has since restocked in November 2020 and November 2021. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $350.

Adidas Yeezy Foam RNR 'Onyx'

Students at Donda Academy wore the Adidas Yeezy Foam RNR 'Onyx.' Adidas

Judging by the pictures posted by Brown, Yeezy footwear is part of the school dress code. Donda Academy students wore the Adidas Yeezy Foam RNR in the 'Onyx' colorway.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNR 'Onyx' was released on June 8, 2022, for $80. However, thanks to the hype surrounding the futuristic footwear, the average resale price is now $176. The shoe is constructed of foam, using part EVA and algae.

Given Brown's close relationship with West and dedication to philanthropy, it seems likely that we will see the NBA All-Star hanging out at Donda Academy more in the future. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for more updates about Brown, West, and the rest of the sneaker world.

Recommended For You

Jayson Tatum Gets Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

Ja Morant Gets Signature Nike Shoe