Drake's New Nike Shoes are Surprisingly Affordable

Skip to main content
Fans Can Easily Buy Drake's Nike Shoes

Fans Can Easily Buy Drake's Nike Shoes

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Drake NOCTA' shoes are more affordable than other rapper's shoes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Drake NOCTA' shoes are more affordable than other rapper's shoes.

Everyone knows that athletes want to be musicians, and musicians want to be athletes. A perfect example is rapper Drake's love of basketball. In addition to releasing two albums over the past year, the Toronto Raptors ambassador unveiled his new Nike sub-label known as NOCTA.

In July, we covered the restocking of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoes and the release of NOCTA's basketball apparel. Most sneakerheads have become conditioned to never getting their favorite athlete's or rapper's shoes due to pricing or scarce supply.

But NOCTA's credo is "Everyone's Welcome," and so far, Drake's Nike sub-label is practicing what they preach. As a result, fans have been able to get their hands on the highly-anticipated releases with relative ease.

Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Drake NOCTA'

View of all-black Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoe.

Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Drake NOCTA Triple Black'

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra, designed by Drake and NOCTA, is surprisingly affordable. The 'Tripe Black' and 'White/Chrome' colorways were initially released on March 3, 2022, for $180. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After Drake's first shoes with Nike sold out, the Swoosh restocked the two colorways in July, which made the lifestyle model even more affordable for fans. According to StockX, the two colorways have an average resale price of $229 and $298, respectively.

However, the asking price for almost every size is significantly lower than the average resale price. Even better, a third colorway is reportedly dropping tomorrow. According to Sneaker News, the 'University Gold' colorway is dropping on September 1, 2022.

Spending $200 on shoes is a lot for most people. But in comparison to other rappers like Travis Scott and Kanye West, Drake's shoes are a steal. If the past is prologue, then Drake's creations will only become more popular with time. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for news, analysis, and interviews.

Recommended For You

James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Special Adidas Shoes

Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' Returning in 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. Wears LV Nikes by Virgil Abloh

In This Article (1)

Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

View of all-black Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoe.
News

Drake's New Nike Shoes are Surprisingly Affordable

By Pat Benson
Lil Baby tries on shoes.
News

James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Unique Pair of Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson
Detailed view of Kyrie Irving's shoes.
News

Ranking Five Best Signature Sneaker Lines in NBA

By Pat Benson
Trae Young smiles after a made shot during the 2021-22 season.
News

Trae Young Can't Wait to Debut Second Adidas Basketball Shoe

By Pat Benson
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
News

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Wears Travis Scott Air Jordans

By Pat Benson
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.
News

Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Wears 'Off-White' Jordan Sneakers

By Pat Benson
Original Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' sneakers.
News

Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' Rumored to Release in 2022

By Pat Benson
Tua Tagovailoa.
News

Tua Tagovailoa Wears Affordable Yeezy Slides

By Pat Benson