Drake's New Nike Shoes are Surprisingly Affordable

Everyone knows that athletes want to be musicians, and musicians want to be athletes. A perfect example is rapper Drake's love of basketball. In addition to releasing two albums over the past year, the Toronto Raptors ambassador unveiled his new Nike sub-label known as NOCTA.

In July, we covered the restocking of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoes and the release of NOCTA's basketball apparel. Most sneakerheads have become conditioned to never getting their favorite athlete's or rapper's shoes due to pricing or scarce supply.

But NOCTA's credo is "Everyone's Welcome," and so far, Drake's Nike sub-label is practicing what they preach. As a result, fans have been able to get their hands on the highly-anticipated releases with relative ease.

Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Drake NOCTA'

Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Drake NOCTA Triple Black' Nike

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra, designed by Drake and NOCTA, is surprisingly affordable. The 'Tripe Black' and 'White/Chrome' colorways were initially released on March 3, 2022, for $180.

After Drake's first shoes with Nike sold out, the Swoosh restocked the two colorways in July, which made the lifestyle model even more affordable for fans. According to StockX, the two colorways have an average resale price of $229 and $298, respectively.

However, the asking price for almost every size is significantly lower than the average resale price. Even better, a third colorway is reportedly dropping tomorrow. According to Sneaker News, the 'University Gold' colorway is dropping on September 1, 2022.

Spending $200 on shoes is a lot for most people. But in comparison to other rappers like Travis Scott and Kanye West, Drake's shoes are a steal. If the past is prologue, then Drake's creations will only become more popular with time. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for news, analysis, and interviews.

Recommended For You

James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Special Adidas Shoes

Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' Returning in 2022