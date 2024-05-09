Jayson Tatum's Summery 'Sidewalk Chalk' Sneakers Out Now
The vibes in May are always immaculate. The weather is warming up, summer break is right around the corner, and your favorite player is leading his team through the NBA Playoffs. Why not design some hoop shoes for creating unforgettable experiences?
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand is a testament to his cherished family memories. From trips to the zoo to unforgettable moments at the beach, each colorway is a nostalgic journey.
Now, the Jordan Tatum 2 is dropping in the 'Sidewalk Chalk' colorway just in time for warm summer nights spent with family and friends (and maybe a Celtics championship run).
Below is a complete breakdown of the release information and an official video for the sneakers, which Tatum and Jordan Brand released on social media earlier today.
The Jordan Tatum 2 'Sidewalk Chalk' was officially released on Thursday, May 9. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes and $90 in big kid sizes on the Nike website.
The 'Sidewalk Chalk' colorway incorporates a beautiful blend of Light Soft Pink, Smoke, Lilac, and Mint Foam. The design features pastel swirls and court-ready tech engineered to help you with energy return through the 4th quarter and beyond.
The aforementioned technology includes a full-length Nike Air Strobel unit inside a supportive foam that molds to your feet for a contained feel. Meanwhile, the exterior frame wraps underneath the sole and onto the upper, helping support low-to-the-ground gameplay.
Whether the Celtics win another NBA Championship or not, it is sure to be another summer to remember for Tatum and his fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Jimmy Butler got mad about TNT's coverage of Jayson Tatum's sneakers.