Jimmy Butler Got Mad at TNT's Coverage of Jayson Tatum's Sneakers
NBA Playoff series are always highly contentious. Players facing the same opponents in a best-of-seven series often get sick of their rivals. The last thing teams need is additional fuel, but sometimes the television broadcast hand delivers it to them.
Jimmy Butler is currently sidelined with a knee injury and will miss the remainder of the Miami Heat's first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics. However, that does not stop Butler from working the media members, just as he does officials on the court.
Chris Haynes of TNT shared an interesting anecdote about Butler on today's episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (28:10 of the Local Hour). The sideline reporter said Butler expressed frustration with TNT for spotlighting Celtics guard Jayson Tatum's sneakers during Game 2.
Haynes interviewed Butler during Game 3 of the series and recounted, "Before we went live, he got onto us - me - at TNT. We promoted Jayson Tatum's shoe during Game 2. He said, 'Y'all got to stop doing that. Stop promoting a player's shoe, especially when the Heat are winning.' Then, 30 seconds later, we went live."
Butler has his facts straight. TNT highlighted Tatum's sneakers, the Jordan Tatum 2 'Legacy' colorway, during its broadcast. However, that does not make his pettiness any less funny. Sneakerheads watching the game probably enjoyed TNT's editorial decision to highlight Tatum's sneakers (even if it might have been the result of a nudge from a league partner).
Maybe in the hope of fair and balanced coverage, TNT can spotlight Butler's signature Li-Ning sneakers when he returns to action. Fans can find Tatum's sneakers at Foot Locker and Butler's hoop shoes at KICKS CREW.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads who love the drama should stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Rankings: Kevin Durant's ten best sneakers of the 2023-24 NBA season.