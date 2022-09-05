Jayson Tatum Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at St. Louis Cardinals Game

It has been quite the week for Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. On Friday, we covered the breaking story of his upcoming signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. Then on Saturday night, the St. Louis native threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cardinals game.

As luck would have it, the Cardinals defeated divisional rival Chicago Cubs 2-0, and Tatum's fastball isn't too bad for a basketball player. Check out the tweeted video of the festivities below.

As always, our focus is on the kicks. It took quite some time and internet sleuthing before we found the exact pair of shoes worn by Tatum. They are an unreleased pair of Air Jordan 14 Lows in a Player Exclusive (PE) colorway.

Air Jordan 14 Low 'Tatum PE'

Air Jordan 14 Low 'Tatum PE' @uninstructedvision

Jordan Brand hooked Tatum up with a unique pair of Air Jordan 14 Lows inspired by his affinity for Ford Mustang cars. The almost entirely black shoe features a mix of premium materials such as nubuck, patent leather, and quilted leather.

Additionally, the Mustang branding is placed on the shoe instead of the usual Ferrari emblems. Plus, a special nod is given to Tatum's son with 'DEUCE' on the inside of the tongue.

Tatum debuted the shoes earlier this summer in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. Unfortunately, there is no indication that these incredible Air Jordan 14 Lows will get released to the general public. But we can always cross our fingers. In the meantime, stick with FanNation Kicks for all your shoe news.

