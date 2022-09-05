Jayson Tatum Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at St. Louis Cardinals Game

Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum Wears Rare Air Jordans at Cardinals Game

Jayson Tatum Wears Rare Air Jordans at Cardinals Game

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wore Player Exclusive Air Jordan 14 Lows while throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wore Player Exclusive Air Jordan 14 Lows while throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

It has been quite the week for Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. On Friday, we covered the breaking story of his upcoming signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. Then on Saturday night, the St. Louis native threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cardinals game.

As luck would have it, the Cardinals defeated divisional rival Chicago Cubs 2-0, and Tatum's fastball isn't too bad for a basketball player. Check out the tweeted video of the festivities below.

As always, our focus is on the kicks. It took quite some time and internet sleuthing before we found the exact pair of shoes worn by Tatum. They are an unreleased pair of Air Jordan 14 Lows in a Player Exclusive (PE) colorway. 

Air Jordan 14 Low 'Tatum PE'

View of black Air Jordan 14 Low shoes.

Air Jordan 14 Low 'Tatum PE'

Jordan Brand hooked Tatum up with a unique pair of Air Jordan 14 Lows inspired by his affinity for Ford Mustang cars. The almost entirely black shoe features a mix of premium materials such as nubuck, patent leather, and quilted leather.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, the Mustang branding is placed on the shoe instead of the usual Ferrari emblems. Plus, a special nod is given to Tatum's son with 'DEUCE' on the inside of the tongue.

Tatum debuted the shoes earlier this summer in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. Unfortunately, there is no indication that these incredible Air Jordan 14 Lows will get released to the general public. But we can always cross our fingers. In the meantime, stick with FanNation Kicks for all your shoe news.

Recommended For You

Celtics Ten Best Kicks of 2021-22 Season

Jayson Tatum Dresses Like Michael Jordan

LeBron Deconstructs His Off-White Dunks

In This Article (3)

Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum throws out the first pitch before St. Louis Cardinals game.
News

Jayson Tatum Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at St. Louis Cardinals Game

By Pat Benson
LeBron James talks to fans before the football game.
News

See What Shoes LeBron James Wore to Ohio State Football Game

By Pat Benson
View of Air Jordan shoes.
News

UCLA Football Team Gets New Air Jordans Before First Game

By Pat Benson
Jaylen Brown claps his hands.
News

Jaylen Brown Visits Kanye West's Donda Academy

By Pat Benson
Jayson Tatum fist pumps during a game.
News

Jayson Tatum Reportedly Getting Signature Shoe with Jordan

By Pat Benson
Ja Morant looks on during a game.
News

Ja Morant Reportedly Getting Signature Shoe with Nike

By Pat Benson
Mookie Betts smiles in museum.
News

Dodgers Outfielder Mookie Betts Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired Outfit

By Pat Benson
View of Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' shoes.
News

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Hits Shelves on September 10

By Pat Benson