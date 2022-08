Boston Celtics Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

The NBA is at its best when the Boston Celtics are championship contenders. There is no denying this past season was exciting. Despite all the obstacles the Celtics had to overcome, they forced their way into the 2022 NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, the legendary franchise came up short against the dynastic Golden State Warriors. But the silver lining is the Celtics will be back in contention for years to come.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Celtics last season.

Celtics Best Kicks of 2021-22 10. Nike LeBron 17 'Man in the Arena' Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Robert Williams III Date: February 4, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: October 3, 2019 Average Resale Price: $158 9. Puma Fusion Nitro 'Sprite PE' Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Marcus Smart Date: February 4, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 8. Air Jordan 36 'Year of the Tiger' Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jayston Tatum Date: January 28, 2022 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks (Warm-Ups) Release Date: January 8, 2022 Average Resale Price: $201 7. Nike Kobe 9 'Silk Road' Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Player: Josh Richardson Date: November 28, 2021 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: January 3, 2015 Average Resale Price: $345 6. Air Jordan 35 'PE' Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jayson Tatum Date: November 13, 2021 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers (Warm-Ups) Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 5. New Balance TWO WXY LOW 'PE' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jaylen Brown Date: November 4, 2021 Opponent: Miami Heat Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 4. Nike Kobe 7 'TB Red' Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jabari Parker Date: December 25, 2021 Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks Release Date: September 18, 2012 Average Resale Price: N/A 3. Nike PG 5 'Oregon PE' Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Payton Pritchard Date: December 25, 2021 Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 2. Air Jordan 36 'Snakeskin' Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jayson Tatum Date: May 13, 2022 Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Air Jordan 35 'Celtics PE' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jayson Tatum Date: October 15, 2021 Opponent: Miami Heat Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A

