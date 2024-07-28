Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Yankees Jordan Brand Flagship in MLB
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
In the late 1990s, Derek Jeter became the first MLB player to sign with Jordan Brand. Fast forward a quarter-century, and the New York Yankees are now Jordan Brand's unofficial flagship in MLB.
Before the 2023 MLB season, the newly-minted Yankees captain Aaron Judge signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand. The American League Home Run King has worn various Air Jordan cleats in player-exclusive and general-release colorways.
If that was not enough to keep the sneaker community on their toes, the Yankees acquired another Jordan Brand athlete yesterday. The Yankees traded three prospects to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm Jr. is an All-Star that has been plagued by injuries. But when he is healthy, the 26-year-old is one of the most electrifying players in the sport. Even better for our readers, Chisholm Jr. always brings the heat with his Air Jordan cleats.
The connective tissue between Chisholm Jr., Jordan Brand, and the Yankees can easily be traced back to Jeter. The Yankees legend was instrumental in Chisholm Jr.'s development during his time with the Marlins.
It could even be argued that Jeter helped get Chisholm Jr. signed with Jordan Brand and perhaps even on the cover of MLB The Show 23. Of course, that remains conjecture.
What is not speculation is the Chisholm Jr.'s origin story with Jordan Brand. As a young kid, Chisholm Jr. saw Michael Jordan and asked for an autograph. Jordan's response to the request inspired Chisholm Jr. for many years.
Baseball fans will get a double dose of Jumpman cleats on the field at Yankee Stadium. While most of their footwear will never be released to the public, athletes can shop for retro Air Jordan cleats on the Nike website.
The MLB regular season is over halfway over, but there are plenty more footwear highlights to come. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the MLB and beyond.
