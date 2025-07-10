Kicks

Jordan Brand is Already Winning 2025 MLB All-Star Week

The MLB All-Star Game selections coincide perfectly with the launch of the Air Jordan 40.

Pat Benson

Jordan Brand is poised to make a big splash at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
Jordan Brand is poised to make a big splash at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

The official start of the 2025 MLB All-Star Week is still two days away. Fans can expect every brand to bring the heat to Atlanta for the big week. However, Jordan Brand is already running up the score over competing sportswear companies.

Jordan Brand issued a statement proudly celebrating five of our elite athletes selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Week - each one a testament to the greatness that defines its legacy.

Jordan Brand MLB All-Star roster includes: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Jazz Chisholm (New York Yankees), Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), and Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds).

Jazz Chisholm before an MLB game.
Jazz Chisholm wears the Air Jordan 40. / Jordan Brand

Not only can fans expect each of the All-Stars to debut the latest and greatest Jumpman gear on the diamond, but some of them are already rocking the unreleased Air Jordan 40.

Ahead of 2025 All-Star Week, Chisholm was spotted in the Yankees tunnel before a recent game wearing the Air Jordan 40. Michael Jordan's 40th signature sneaker officially launches on Saturday, July 12 (All-Star Saturday).

The look? Unmistakable. The energy? Unmatched. The message? As Jordan Brand friend Spike Lee once said, "It's gotta be the shoes."

Aaron Judge's Jordan Brand equipment.
Aaron Judge represents Jordan Brand on MLB fields. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

From hardwood to home plate, Jordan Brand continues to redefine greatness - one athlete, one moment, one legacy at a time. The 2025 MLB All-Star Week runs from July 12-15.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the MLB and beyond.

More MLB Footwear News

Aaron Judge launches game-changing socks for a good cause.

Aaron Judge or Jazz Chisholm Jr: Who has the better Air Jordans?

Buy Mookie Betts' Air Jordan Cleats from MLB Opening Day for $5,000.

New Balance drops new Shohei Ohtani training shoes and recovery slides.

Interview: The Kid Mero talks MLB hats, sneakers, and more.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News