Jordan Brand is Already Winning 2025 MLB All-Star Week
The official start of the 2025 MLB All-Star Week is still two days away. Fans can expect every brand to bring the heat to Atlanta for the big week. However, Jordan Brand is already running up the score over competing sportswear companies.
Jordan Brand issued a statement proudly celebrating five of our elite athletes selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Week - each one a testament to the greatness that defines its legacy.
Jordan Brand MLB All-Star roster includes: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Jazz Chisholm (New York Yankees), Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), and Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds).
Not only can fans expect each of the All-Stars to debut the latest and greatest Jumpman gear on the diamond, but some of them are already rocking the unreleased Air Jordan 40.
Ahead of 2025 All-Star Week, Chisholm was spotted in the Yankees tunnel before a recent game wearing the Air Jordan 40. Michael Jordan's 40th signature sneaker officially launches on Saturday, July 12 (All-Star Saturday).
The look? Unmistakable. The energy? Unmatched. The message? As Jordan Brand friend Spike Lee once said, "It's gotta be the shoes."
From hardwood to home plate, Jordan Brand continues to redefine greatness - one athlete, one moment, one legacy at a time. The 2025 MLB All-Star Week runs from July 12-15.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the MLB and beyond.
More MLB Footwear News
Aaron Judge launches game-changing socks for a good cause.
Aaron Judge or Jazz Chisholm Jr: Who has the better Air Jordans?
Buy Mookie Betts' Air Jordan Cleats from MLB Opening Day for $5,000.
New Balance drops new Shohei Ohtani training shoes and recovery slides.