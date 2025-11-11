Jazz Rookie Ace Bailey Debuts His Signature Nike Logo

The NBA season moves at a blistering pace, and that is always a tough adjustment for rookies. However, Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey seems to be taking it all in stride.

Bailey has played in all four of the Jazz's games over the past week, even making his first professional start last night in a losing effort to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Best of all, Bailey has already quietly debuted his signature logo with Nike. Check out the Instagram post from Bleacher Report below for a detailed look at the new design.

Ace Bailey Signature Logo

Earlier this week, Bailey wore the Nike G.T. Cut 1 in a player-exclusive black colorway against the Detroit Pistons. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a small, silver logo that appears to be a custom design for the promising forward.

In fact, if you go back and look at pictures from NBA Media Day, it appears Bailey has worn his player-exclusive Nike G.T. Cut 1 home and away colorways featuring his signature logo since he first stepped into the league.

The logo is straightforward without any frills. Just his name in capital letters followed by a period, "ACE." Some NBA fans on social media have lamented the logo, wishing that Nike had played into a playing card theme.

Nike Marketing

Nevertheless, it is a huge honor for a rookie to receive a signature logo at the start of his NBA career. It is clear that Nike has high hopes for the 19-year-old.

In addition to his player-exclusive Nike G.T. Cuts, Bailey has also worn Nike Kobes, and even appeared alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo for his Nike sneaker promotion in a Dick's Sporting Goods video.

Bailey has officially been in business with Nike since his freshman season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Last November, Bailey made waves when he signed a multi-year NIL+NBA shoe deal while playing for the adidas-sponsored Scarlet Knights.

Nike Sneaker Deal

Nike officially announced the addition of Bailey to its basketball roster with a slick campaign ad showing his high school highlights with the message, "This family isn't for everyone." Bailey gave thanks to Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant in the announcement video for his support.

The Jazz have a long season ahead of them, and there will be a lot of growing pains for Bailey as he finds his footing in the NBA. But the teenager already seems to be more than comfortable with his standing in the footwear industry.

