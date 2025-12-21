Five Sneaker Stories You Missed Last Night in the NBA

Sports fans are playing catch-up from all of Saturday's action. There was no shortage of highlights between the College Football Playoff, late-season NFL games, and NBA games.

Lost in the shuffle were a handful of important footwear storylines in the NBA. Below are the five biggest sneaker moments from the NBA's action on Saturday, December 20.

Nike LeBron 22 "USA"

Lebron James wears the Nike LeBron 22 "USA" colorway. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has deviated from wearing the Nike LeBron 23 early in the season. Instead, James has pulled out general-release and player-exclusive Nike LeBron 22 colorways.

During last night's 103-88 loss to the LA Clippers, James debuted a player-exclusive "USA" colorway that could be a nod to his 2024 Olympic performance or his adidas Kobe 2 "USA" colorway in high school.

adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Year of the Horse"

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Year of the Horse" colorway. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LA Clippers shooting guard James Harden debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Year of the Horse" colorway. Fans got a sneak peek at the unreleased shoes a few days ago when the streamer "Ray" teased them online.

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Year of the Horse" does not drop until Spring 2026, but online shoppers can find the "Imma Be A Star" colorway at retail price on adidas.com.

Stephen Curry's Switch from Nike to Under Armour

Stephen Curry wears the Curry Series 7 "Iron Sharpens Iron" colorway. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's sneaker free agency has dazzled fans this season. Curry continued to keep everyone guessing when he started the game in the Nike Kobe 6 "USA" before switching back to the Curry Series 7 "Iron Sharpens Iron" colorway.

It was the first time Curry wore Under Armour in a game since November 18. Just don't expect to see Curry rocking his old shoes much in the future.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Kansas Jayhawks"

Gradey Dick wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Kansas Jayhawks" colorway. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick debuted the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 in the "Kansas Jayhawks" colorway. It makes sense for the former Jayhawk to debut the player-exclusive colorway, but that does not make it any less exciting.

The "Kansas Jayhawks" colorway will not be released to the public, but online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 on adidas.com.

Nike KD18 "Skunk"

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18 "Skunk" colorway. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant made headlines by joking about not showering. Naturally, Durant continued to troll fans by wearing the Nike KD18 "Skunk" colorway.

Inspired by the Nike SB Dunk High "420," these shoes won't hit shelves. However, online shoppers can choose from several Nike KD18 colorways at or below retail price on Nike.com.

