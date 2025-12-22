Kevin Durant Reveals His Best Nike Basketball Shoe

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant has quietly put together a nearly unmatched NBA resume. Additionally, Durant has been just as prolific in the footwear industry.

Nike launched Durant's first signature basketball shoe during his second season and never looked back. Currently, Durant is wearing the Nike KD18. However, he considers the Nike KD 6 to be his best all-time shoe.

Durant recently appeared on teammate Fred VanVleet's Unguarded podcast and explained why he considered his sixth signature sneaker to be his favorite.

Nike KD 6

"Realistically, I'm gonna go to six. But most people who buy my shoes, they love KD 4," explained Durant. He added, "From 4 to 8, I think it was like my most underrated, like my best run of shoes."

The Nike KD 6 originally launched in the "D.C. Preheat" colorway in June 2013. Durant unveiled the shoe at the Seat Pleasant Activity Center in Maryland.

"I want to feel as quick as a point guard, and I want to feel as firm as a center," Durant told ESPN broadcaster Michael Wilbon, who hosted the Q&A in front of young fans.

Nike KD 6 Retro Release

Legendary Nike designer Leo Chang created a shoe that appealed to hoopers and fans alike. The low-top design, featuring a dual-density midsole with Zoom and Max Air, made it an instant classic.

Durant was hitting his stride as an NBA player. He was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder and getting ready to win his first and only NBA regular season MVP award the following year.

Much to the delight of NBA fans and sneakerheads, the Nike KD 6 will be re-released for the first time in Spring 2026. Nike has not yet officially launched the retro release, but fans can expect to learn more soon.

Durant's Nike Partnership

Nike has re-released the Nike KD 4 in multiple fan-favorite colorways. Sadly, the hype is not there like it used to be in the last decade. Online shoppers can easily find the "Texas Longhorns" colorway at its $135 retail price at FootLocker.com.

Durant signed a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike in April 2023, so fans can expect many more Nike KD basketball shoes for the foreseeable future.

