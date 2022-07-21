Is Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Signing with Nike?

Skip to main content
Jeremy Sochan Wears Nike Kobe 6 'Think Pink'

Is the Spurs rookie signing with Nike?
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Rookies have more work to do after making an NBA team. After signing their first professional contract, they must focus on finding the right sportswear company. Not only are athletes highly dependent on their footwear, but their career earnings are closely tied to the sneaker company they choose.

In his NBA rookie photoshoot, Jeremy Sochan might have tipped his hand at what brand he will wear in the league. The San Antonio Spurs forward wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the 'Think Pink' colorway.

Nike has used the 'Think Pink' colorways on performance footwear since 2007 when they teamed up with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Not only do the hoop shoes look sharp, but they are for a good cause.

Sochan has been a fan of these kicks since college. The 19-year-old wore the all-pink Kobes during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. The Baylor Bears lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels, but Sochan dropped 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his final collegiate game.

Jeremy Sochan wearing the Nike Kobe 6 'Think Pink' in college.

Good luck to fans who want a pair of these rare hoop shoes. Prices on the resale market range from $800-$2,000 depending on shoe size. As for Sochan, if he signs with Nike, he will get any colorway or model he can imagine. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

