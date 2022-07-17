DeMar DeRozan Honors WNBA with Unreleased Nike Kobe 6

Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan Wears Nike Kobe 6 'WNBA' Colorway

DeRozan paid respect to Kobe Bryant and the WNBA.

Yesterday was a special day in basketball history. NBA players participating in the annual summer pro-am tournament known as the Drew League is not uncommon. But it had been over a decade since Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made the pilgrimage to Compton, California, for some hoops.

Even better, James teamed up with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. Everyone knows DeRozan is a fixture at the Drew League. He has played there almost every summer since he was 14 years old. He often uses the platform to promote positive messages and the Nike Kobe sneaker line. Yesterday, DeRozan accomplished both of those goals.

The perennial NBA All-Star wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 PE (Player Exclusives) in the 'WNBA' colorway. The inspiration for the sneakers came from the orange and white WNBA hoodie popularized by Kobe Bryant in 2019. 

As we covered yesterday, James officially debuted his newest signature model - the Nike LeBron 20. While those shoes will definitely hit shelves later this summer, there is almost no chance the DeRozan's Nike Kobe 6 PE's ever get sold to the public. 

But then again, who knows. Nike and the Bryant estate were able to agree on a new contract in March 2022, so anything is possible. The Drew League is far from over, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will be participating soon. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

