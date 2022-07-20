Is Paolo Banchero Signing with Jordan Brand?

Skip to main content
Paolo Banchero Wears Air Jordan 36 in Photoshoot

The top draft pick might be signing with Jordan Brand.

As soon as young players make it through the NBA Draft process, they face more important decisions. One of the most critical choices a player must make is deciding on the right sneaker company. Not only do they rely on their footwear, but their future career earnings are directly tied to their endorsement deals.

The first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is working his way through that process now. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero wore Nike when he played for the Duke Blue Devils. This summer, he has worn Jordan Brand, Puma, and a lot of adidas (specifically, the adidas Exhibit A in the 'Acid Red' colorway). 

Yesterday, Banchero kept fans guessing as he wore Jordan Brand during the NBA rookie's photoshoot. The 19-year-old wore the Air Jordan 36 Low in the 'Luka' colorway. The unmistakable hoop shoe is mostly laser blue and electric green with a pink Jumpman logo on the tongue.

Nike released the colorway inspired by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Donic on July 1 for $175. Unfortunately, the sneakers sold out in almost every size and will cost fans between $200-$300 on the resale market. Fans can try their luck on eBay, GOAT, or Stock X.

Banchero is being courted by every sportswear company this summer. The NBA is dominated by Nike and Jordan Brand. If the Swoosh can sign this year's No. 1 pick, it will further solidify their monopoly on talent. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero wore Air Jordan 36 'Luka Doncic' PE during photoshoot.
