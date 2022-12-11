Joe Burrow Wears Bucket Hat & Dunks before Bengals Game

Not many NFL teams can afford a loss at this point in the season. Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns felt extra special for Joe Burrow. It was one day after the quarterback's birthday and an important all-Ohio matchup.

As is always the case, Burrow rose to the occasion. Cincinnati defeated Cleveland 23-10, and Burrow threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite being the focal point of the game, Burrow maintained his low-key style. Before Sunday's game, the Bengals' social media team tweeted a video of their quarterback entering Paycor Stadium.

Burrow wore an all-black outfit which included a Prada bucket hat that carries a $700 price tag and some newly-released Nike sneakers. Luckily for fans, Burrow's shoes are far more affordable than the rest of his pregame outfit.

Nike SB Dunk Low

A detailed look at the Nike SB Dunk Low shoes. Nike

Burrow wore the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low in the 'San Francisco' colorway. The shoes were released in November 2022 for $130. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $222.

The shoes were designed in collaboration between HUF and Nike. The streetwear brand was founded by the late professional skateboard Keith Hufnagel who called San Francisco home. The upper features tumbled leather upper in black and white. Several branding hits, nods to the city, and Easter eggs are scattered throughout the shoe.

Burrow always does a great job of dressing by mood and season. At 26 years old, the quarterback is equally adept at picking apart defenses and putting together outfits. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

