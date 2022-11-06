Joe Burrow's Cozy Pregame Outfit is a Blueprint for Fall

Week 9 of the NFL season is not over yet, and there has already been a surplus of spectacular plays. Earlier today, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Carolina Panthers 42-21

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the way, completing 22-28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. Burrow was only sacked one time and looked comfortable in the backfield. That could be attributed to the cozy pregame out.

Thanks to the Bengals' social media team, we have a video of Burrow swaggering into Paycor Stadium. The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year wore a Rhude sweater that costs $1,295 and a pair of Air Jordans.

Most fans (and media) would never dream of dropping that much on a sweater. But that doesn't mean we can't find similar-looking sweaters. Luckily, Burrow's sneakers are far more affordable. Below is everything fans need to know about his pregame kicks.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Prototype'

View of the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Prototype' colorway. Nike

Burrow wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Prototype' colorway. The shoes were released in September 2021 for $170, according to StockX. Jordan Brand gave sneakerheads the opportunity to customize their kicks with this model.

A perforated line separates the collar from the rest of the upper, which allows the individual to wear the shoe as a high-top or low-top. All they need is a pair of scissors and a game plan.

We have covered Burrow's pregame fits and airport fashion a few times this season. Now the 25-year-old wunderkind is providing a playbook for fall fashion. We are truly indebted to Burrow. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

