Joel Embiid Scores 41 Points in Signature Under Armour Shoe

The NBA is facing a pleasant problem ahead of next month's All-Star Game. There are too many great players and not enough starting spots. Last night, the Philadelphia 76ers handled the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia to victory with an impressive 41-point performance. The perennial All-NBA center put on a show in the nationally-televised game while wearing his first signature basketball shoe with Under Armour.

Embiid laced up a pair of white and gold Under Armour Embiid One shoes. Embiid's first signature basketball shoe might have flown under the radar of some fans. But the low-cut performance model has dispelled many long-held myths about post-players and their sneakers. Below is everything athletes need to know about the Under Amour Embiid One.

Under Armour Embiid One

A detailed look at Joel Embiid's shoes. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Under Armour Embiid One launched in September 2020 for $120. While we await the second installment of Embiid's signature line, Under Armour updated the model with its proprietary Flow technology to upgrade the traction and cushion.

During last night's offensive clinic, Embiid wore the Under Armour Embiid One in the 'Goldmind' colorway. The white and gold shoes were released in April 2021 but have long since sold out. However, fans can purchase a pair on the sneaker resale platform StockX below the retail price in most sizes.

While most sneakerheads and Philly fans are eager to learn what's next for Embiid's signature line, they do not mind celebrating the big man's first shoe for a little longer, especially when Embiid is putting up these numbers in the middle of the NBA season.

