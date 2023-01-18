Joel Embiid Scores 41 Points in Signature Under Armour Shoe

Skip to main content

Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in Under Armour Shoes

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dominated in his first signature Under Armour shoe.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA is facing a pleasant problem ahead of next month's All-Star Game. There are too many great players and not enough starting spots. Last night, the Philadelphia 76ers handled the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia to victory with an impressive 41-point performance. The perennial All-NBA center put on a show in the nationally-televised game while wearing his first signature basketball shoe with Under Armour.

Embiid laced up a pair of white and gold Under Armour Embiid One shoes. Embiid's first signature basketball shoe might have flown under the radar of some fans. But the low-cut performance model has dispelled many long-held myths about post-players and their sneakers. Below is everything athletes need to know about the Under Amour Embiid One.

Under Armour Embiid One

View of white and gold Under Armour shoes.

A detailed look at Joel Embiid's shoes.

The Under Armour Embiid One launched in September 2020 for $120. While we await the second installment of Embiid's signature line, Under Armour updated the model with its proprietary Flow technology to upgrade the traction and cushion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During last night's offensive clinic, Embiid wore the Under Armour Embiid One in the 'Goldmind' colorway. The white and gold shoes were released in April 2021 but have long since sold out. However, fans can purchase a pair on the sneaker resale platform StockX below the retail price in most sizes.

While most sneakerheads and Philly fans are eager to learn what's next for Embiid's signature line, they do not mind celebrating the big man's first shoe for a little longer, especially when Embiid is putting up these numbers in the middle of the NBA season. 

Recommended For You

StockX's Revenue Report Offers Important Insight

Nike Restocking Popular Sneakers

Interview: Tyrese Maxey Signs With New Balance

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid

View of white and gold Under Armour shoes.
News

Joel Embiid Scores 41 Points in Signature Under Armour Shoe

By Pat Benson
View of white shoe at StockX facility.
News

StockX Closed 2022 With Record-Breaking Revenue

By Pat Benson
View of black and white Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Restocking Several Popular Sneakers Starting Today

By Pat Benson
View of white and black adidas shoes.
On Court

The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on MLK Day

By Pat Benson
Tom Brady throws the football.
News

See the Futuristic Under Armour Shoes Worn by Tom Brady

By Pat Benson
View of white and black Jordan shoes.
News

Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans

By Pat Benson
View of white and green Nike LeBron shoe.
News

LeBron James Shows Love to Florida A&M University

By Pat Benson
Luka Doncic stands beside Jason Kidd on the sidelines.
News

Jason Kidd Gifted Special Colorway of Jordan Luka 1

By Pat Benson