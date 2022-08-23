Watch Zion Williamson's Hilarious New Shoe Commercial

Television commercials do not carry the same weight they once did. The days of Mars Blackmon and Lil' Penny are gone and not coming back. But, thanks to social media, sneaker companies can practice far more cost-effective advertising.

But in the newest promo for Zion Williamson's second signature shoe, Jordan Brand was able to capture the magic of older sneaker commercials. Check out the video posted to Jumpman's Instagram account below.

The quick promo accomplishes everything it set out to do. It shows the new Jordan Zion 2 basketball shoes and infuses memorable comedic moments into a brief advertisement.

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a foot injury and was never able to wear his first signature shoe - the Zion 1. The good news is Williamson appears healthy and in good spirits.

In June, Williamson signed a five-year rookie-scale max contract extension worth $231 million. So hopefully, fans will get to see plenty of the power forward in his new shoes next season.

Jordan Zion 2

Jordan Zion 2 basketball shoes. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Zion 2 was released in late June in two colorways for $120. Jordan Brand claims the performance basketball shoe is lightweight, comfortable, and built to allow Williamson to be fully locked in while on the court.

The new model is segmented into three key areas to protect powerful players like Williamson; the heel for impact resistance, the midfoot for resilience and containment, and the forefoot for comfort and mobility.

So far, just two colorways have hit shelves. But several more colorways that pay tribute to Nike icons of the 1980s and 1990s are on the way. In the meantime, New Orleans Pelicans fans and sneakerheads can shop the entire Zion collection on the Nike website.

Williamson maintained a positive attitude throughout a disheartening season. Let's hope he gets the last laugh this year. Count on FanNation Kicks to keep you updated on all your sneaker news.

