Watch Zion Williamson's Hilarious New Shoe Commercial

Skip to main content
Jordan Brand Drops Classic Zion Williamson Commercial

Jordan Brand Drops Classic Zion Williamson Commercial

New Orleans Pelican forward Zion Williamson shows off athleticism and comedy skills in the new Jordan Brand advertisement.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelican forward Zion Williamson shows off athleticism and comedy skills in the new Jordan Brand advertisement.

Television commercials do not carry the same weight they once did. The days of Mars Blackmon and Lil' Penny are gone and not coming back. But, thanks to social media, sneaker companies can practice far more cost-effective advertising.

But in the newest promo for Zion Williamson's second signature shoe, Jordan Brand was able to capture the magic of older sneaker commercials. Check out the video posted to Jumpman's Instagram account below.

The quick promo accomplishes everything it set out to do. It shows the new Jordan Zion 2 basketball shoes and infuses memorable comedic moments into a brief advertisement.

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a foot injury and was never able to wear his first signature shoe - the Zion 1. The good news is Williamson appears healthy and in good spirits. 

In June, Williamson signed a five-year rookie-scale max contract extension worth $231 million. So hopefully, fans will get to see plenty of the power forward in his new shoes next season.

Jordan Zion 2

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson wears the Jordan Zion 2 sneakers during warm-ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 28, 2022.

Jordan Zion 2 basketball shoes.

The Zion 2 was released in late June in two colorways for $120. Jordan Brand claims the performance basketball shoe is lightweight, comfortable, and built to allow Williamson to be fully locked in while on the court.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The new model is segmented into three key areas to protect powerful players like Williamson; the heel for impact resistance, the midfoot for resilience and containment, and the forefoot for comfort and mobility.

So far, just two colorways have hit shelves. But several more colorways that pay tribute to Nike icons of the 1980s and 1990s are on the way. In the meantime, New Orleans Pelicans fans and sneakerheads can shop the entire Zion collection on the Nike website.

Williamson maintained a positive attitude throughout a disheartening season. Let's hope he gets the last laugh this year. Count on FanNation Kicks to keep you updated on all your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn During 2021-22 NBA Season

Michael Jordan Styles in PGA Tour 2K23

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flashes athleticism and acting skills in new Jordan Brand sneaker commercial.
News

Watch Zion Williamson's Hilarious New Shoe Commercial

By Pat Benson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneakers against the Phoenix Suns of game six of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 28, 2022.
On Court

Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn in 2021-22 NBA Season

By Pat Benson
NBA legend Michael Jordan is a playable character in PGA Tour 2K23. The former basketball player wears Air Jordan 1 golf shoes on the virtual golf course.
News

PGA Tour 2K23 Includes Michael Jordan & His Legendary Golf Shoes

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis wear Nike lifestyle sneakers on the bench.
Off Court

NBA Players Favorite Shoes to Wear Off the Court

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's newest shoes are perfect for summertime. Everything consumers need to know about the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' basketball sneakers.
News

Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' Is the Perfect Summer Shoe

By Pat Benson
Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' drops on August 24, 2022, for $200. The white and purple sneakers pay a subtle nod to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
News

New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'

By Pat Benson
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden worked out in the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased basketball shoes are the seventh installment in his signature line.
News

James Harden Works Out in Adidas Harden Vol. 7

By Pat Benson
Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas' signature sneakers were recently brought back by Adidas. The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod are on sale for $150.
News

Adidas Brings Back Shoes of Controversial NBA All-Star

By Pat Benson