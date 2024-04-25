Jordan Brand Signs NFL Stars Maxx Crosby & Puka Nacua
While the football world focuses on the first round of tonight's NFL Draft, Jordan Brand has already secured some of the top existing talent in the league. On Thursday morning, Jordan Brand announced the signings of Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua.
Crosby is a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, coming off his third Pro Bowl appearance. Meanwhile, Nacua is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance.
This momentous occasion not only marks a new chapter in the careers of these talented athletes but also underscores Jordan Brand's unwavering commitment to shaping the future of sport.
Crosby and Nacua join a stellar roster of Jordan Brand athletes in the NFL. Some of the more notable players include Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Deebo Samuel, Bryce Young, Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Chase Claypool, Cam Jordan, Kyle Pitts, Bobby Wagner, and Devin White.
Jordan Brand has already begun celebrating the addition of its newest members of the Jumpman family with a series of social media posts. Now, fans and sneakerheads must wait with excitement to see which Jordan Brand cleats and apparel the two players wear in the 2024 NFL season.
Today's announcement of the signings only propels Jordan Brand's legacy to new heights. Jumpman has truly transcended basketball and become an integral partner of athletes in all major North American professional sports. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
