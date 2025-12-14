Stefon Diggs Debuts Custom Nike Ja Cleats in Patriots Colors

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal Week 15 matchup of the NFL regular season. Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs marked the occasion with incredible custom cleats inspired by Ja Morant's third signature Nike basketball shoe.

Diggs debuted a Patriots-inspired colorway of the Nike Ja 3. Of course, Morant's hoop shoes have never been designed for the football field. So, custom artist, Dan Gamache (known as "Mache"), remixed some cleats into an incredible homage to the silhouette.

Stefon Diggs' Custom Nike Ja 3

Diggs' custom colorway featured a mix of Nautical Blue and Silver to perfectly match the Patriots' home uniforms. The Nike Swooshes and signature Ja logos pop off the cleats in red.

Morant has the best basketball shoe of 2025, and it has already inspired custom colorways. Meanwhile, Diggs is the king of custom cleats in the NFL. The veteran wide receiver debuts new kicks almost every week of the season.

Currently, the Nike Ja 3 is sold out in every colorway at Nike.com. However, that is sure to change as more versions of the ultra-popular hoop shoe are on the way. The "Pink Foam" and "Snowed In" colorways drop this month.

Stefon Diggs x ASICS

Diggs is a footwear free agent on the field, but has a strong partnership with ASICS off the field. He first partnered with ASICS in 2023. Since then, Diggs has collaborated with the brand on multiple sneaker collaborations, which have been well-received by fans.

The Stefon Diggs x Asics Gel-DS Trainer 14 has dropped in two colorways this fall. The shoes draw inspiration from childhood nostalgia, with the message "These are your play shoes" stitched into the tongues.

Diggs and Mache have proven to be a formidable team with their custom cleat designs. Fans can expect more heat throughout the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.

