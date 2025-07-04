Kicks

Luka Doncic's Sneakers are Under $100 for July 4th Weekend

The Jordan Luka 4 is available for $99.99 in select styles at Foot Locker.

Pat Benson

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's 4th signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe is under $100 online.
The 2024-25 NBA season will go down as one of the most memorable years of Luka Doncic's career. After a shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic debuted his fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe against his old team.

The Jordan Luka 4 has been well-received by hoopers and fans; now they will be able to pick up the hoop shoe at a major discount as part of Foot Locker's 4th of July weekend sales event.

The Jordan Luka 4 launched in the "Space Navigator" colorway for $135 on April 8, 2025. Online shoppers can now buy the launch colorway for $99.99 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

White and green Jordan Luka sneakers.
The Jordan Luka 4 in the "Space Navigator" colorway. / Jordan Brand

The "Space Navigator" colorway sports a Barely Green upper complemebted by shades of Vapor Green. Meanwhile, the lateral containment system and Jumpman logos pop off the shoe in Black.

Metallic Silver on the lateral sidewalls is a nod to Jordan Brand's classic catalog, while Doncic's signature logo provides the finishing touch in Volt and Hyper Pink.

The Jordan Luka 4 touts the best performance technology Jordan Brand has to offer. The updated IsoPlate provides standout stability and torsional rigidity.

Luka Doncic's white and green Jordan Brand sneakers.
The Jordan Luka 4 "Space Navigator" colorway. / Jordan Brand

The performance model's visible Nike Zoom Air unit appears for the first time in the Luka signature line. Paired with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole, the cushioning setup offers responsiveness, comfort, and a smooth ride.

The Luka 4 also reprises breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side of the upper, recalling a detail Doncic loved about his first signature silhouette.

The Jordan Luka 4 is packed with performance technology and subtle details that Doncic's biggest fans will notice. This limited-time sales event is a great opportunity to buy the basketball shoes at a major discount.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

