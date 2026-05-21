Jordan Brand Unveils the Triangle Basketball Shoe

Jordan Brand has a star-studded roster of signature athletes in addition to the iconic Air Jordan flagship line. But a new generation of hoopers playing at a faster pace than ever demands a new shoe that is built on the ideals that helped Michael Jordan take flight.

Today, Jordan Brand unveiled the Triangle basketball shoe. Legendary coaches Phil Jackson and Tex Winter's principles of the triangle offense inspired the shoe—a free-flowing system rooted in movement, spacing, and trust.

Design Inspiration

The Jordan Triangle "Volt-Infrared" colorway. | Jordan Brand

While the game has changed a lot since Jordan ran the Triangle Offense to perfection, the key elements of the revolutionary system are more important than ever. The shoe supports players who create with and without the ball. Positionless by nature, Triangle is made for all five spots on the floor and every level of competition.

The silhouette is more than an homage to Jordan and Jackson; it is an innovative model that sustains athletes through the rhythm of the game. It is built for energy efficiency and long-lasting responsiveness.

Performance Technology

The Jordan Triangle "Hyper Punch" colorway. | Jordan Brand

At a $140 price point, Triangle stands apart by combining two of NIKE, Inc.'s most elite cushioning technologies: ZoomX foam in the forefoot with Air Zoom in the heel. The result is a ride that balances explosive responsiveness with plush comfort.

A carbon fiber-inspired woven upper delivers lightweight structure and durability, while a lateral shank provides stability. Underfoot, Hart Rubber 2.0 traction ensures reliable grip across a variety of court surfaces. The low-cut profile offers freedom of movement without sacrificing support, making it a true all-position option built for versatility.

Release Information

The Jordan Triangle in three debut colorways. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Triangle launches globally on July 2 in three bold colorways: Volt-Infrared, Baltic Blue, and Hyper Punch. The retail price is $140 in adult sizes at Jordan.com. Each of the three launch colorways takes inspiration from high-visibility expression.

The new shoe will also play a role in exclusive grassroots-inspired colorways tied to iconic streetball tournaments, Quai 54, Next Stop Dongdan, and NY vs NY (and those colorways will be available for sale in their respective markets).

Next Geneation of Basketball

Cameron Boozer and Sarah Strong wear the Jordan Triangle. | Jordan Brand

Basketball players and fans have seen the images teased by Cameron Boozer and Sarah Strong on Instagram over the past week, and it is clear that Jumpman is embracing the freedom of movement and positionless basketball, defining the next generation of hoopers.

Throughout the upcoming season, players at Jordan Brand schools, EYBL, and JBC events will wear the Triangle. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.