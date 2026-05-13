The Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" Failed to Take Flight Off Shelves

Every model from NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line has dropped in countless styles over the years. For most fans, it does not get any better than the Air Jordan 1 in Chicago Bulls colorways. Even better, the low-top version is perfect for casual wear.

Earlier this month, Jordan Brand outdid itself by releasing the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway, featuring incredible details that highlight the basketball shoe's historic role in shaping footwear and the NBA. Much to our surprise, the shoes are sitting on shelves and trading below the retail price on the resale market.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" dropped on Saturday, May 2. Shoppers can still buy legendary sneakers at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett Stores, and at other popular retailers. Prices for the full-family sizing: Adult ($145), Big Kids ($120), Little Kids ($80), and Toddler ($65).

While the shoes are not yet discounted at retailers, savvy shoppers can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price on StockX is $144, with the asking price lower than that in most adult sizes.

"Banned" History

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The "Banned" colorway sports a tumbled Black leather upper with Varsity Red detailing on the toe box and heels. The Nike Swoosh logos pop off the sides, and the "Nike Air" branding graces the tongues. However, the original Air Jordan "Wings" logo got replaced with two Varsity Red "X" on the heels as a nod to the banned theme.

Jordan Brand added the date (10.18.1984) that Jordan wore red and black Nike Air Ships — not the Air Jordan 1 — in Madison Square Garden and got in trouble with the NBA league office. The left and right insoles note important days for the shoe in September and October of 1984. Lastly, the special "Banned" packaging comes with three pairs of laces.

Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Design

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

There are several versions of Jordan's first signature sneaker, with the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG honoring the original shape of the 1985 model, featuring larger Swoosh logos, Nike Air branding on the tongue, and the Wings logo on the heel. This differs slightly from the Air Jordan 1 Low that gets more releases.

These shoes are no longer fit for hooping, but they still feature materials and performance technology comfortable enough for all-day wear. Its genuine leather upper offers durability and structure. Underfoot, the encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit gives lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole pattern provides the foundation of the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 Historical Signifigance

Last year, Jordan Brand celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1. It is good to see Jumpman picking up the "Banned" theme again so quickly, even if it hasn't resonated with shoppers this time.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.