JuJu Watkins Has the Hottest Sneakers in College Basketball

Last March, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL injury that sidelined her for the rest of March Madness and her entire sophomore season. It has proven to be a minor setback for a major comeback.

Before her injury, Watkins signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Nike. It was one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball and included her player-exclusive shoes hitting shelves. We are now starting to see why Nike invested so heavily in the rising star.

Nike G.T. Cut 3 "JuJu Watkins"

JuJu got the squad right with her G.T. Cut PEs! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/fWTP0IfrWE — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) November 20, 2025

Watkins' second player-exclusive basketball shoe dropped earlier this week and sold out on the Nike website. They have already have an average resale price of $325 on StockX.

However, online shoppers can still find the Nike G.T. Cut 3 "JuJu Watkins" colorway for the $210 retail price in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Even better, Watkins hooked up her Trojans teammates with her kicks, and their reactions were priceless. The Trojans' official social media accounts shared pictures and videos of the moment, and it is easy to understand why her teammates were so excited - the shoes are fire.

USC Trojans Pride

always lookin out for the squad ❤️💛 https://t.co/Ikq7Z0zlzr pic.twitter.com/9BIBuYW1Af — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) November 20, 2025

USC is a Nike-sponsored school, and its basketball teams are one of seven "Mamba Programs" in the NCAA. That means they receive Kobe Bryant's retro Nike shoes and gear before the release date. But don't be surprised if you see more of Watkins' teammates rocking her shoes this season (as well as the rest of the college basketball landscape).

The "JuJu Watkins" colorway features a Team Crimson upper, Laser Orange Swoosh logos, and a Chalk inner. Details like the flower on the inside tongue and vertical Swoosh logos cap off a classic basketball shoe.

The Nike G.T. Cut 3 is one of the best performance basketball shoes on the market. It is designed for dynamic playmakers who rely on quick cuts and space creation.

Performance and Style

Tech specs include an ultra-responsive ZoomX foam for energy return and cushioning. A sticky multicourt traction allows for sharp movements, while a carbon fiber plate provides added propulsion and stability.

The Nike G.T. Cut 3 is already a super sleek basketball shoe. Still, Watkins put a Trojans-inspired spin on the silhouette that instantly makes it the hottest hoop shoe in college basketball right now (we don't see any other college hoopers selling out sneakers yet).

The 2025-26 NCAA women's basketball season is just getting started, and Watkins will make her presence felt on and off the court. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.

More Basketball Footwear News