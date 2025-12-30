Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 "Indiana Fever" Restocking at Foot Locker

Injuries shortened Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's sophomore season in the WNBA. However, Clark still dominated the footwear industry. Her player-exclusive colorways of Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes animated the sneaker community.

Best of all, Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Fever" colorway actually hit shelves. Unfortunately for fans, it was an extremely limited release that sold out within minutes. The good news is the shoes are reportedly getting restocked soon.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Caitlin Clark" colorway. | Nike

According to House of Heat, Foot Locker is restocking Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Fever" colorway exclusively in-store on January 7, 2026. Shoppers can check if their store is getting pairs via the Foot Locker App.

The shoes were originally released on June 30, 2025. They will carry the same retail price of $190 in adult sizes in select Foot Locker stores. Those exact store locations are not yet widely available, but fans can expect another limited drop.

Even if the vast majority of Clark's fans who want her Nike Kobe sneakers are unable to purchase them at retail price, a restock could help slightly lower the average resale price of $434 on StockX.

Design Details

Details on the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Caitlin Clark" colorway. | Nike

Clark's "Fever" colorway is a direct homage to her team's colors. The low-top silhouette sports a Midnight Navy upper, contrasted by Bright Crimson and vibrant hits of University Gold.

The lateral Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe signatures on the heels both feature a gradient pattern. Lastly, it is polished off with a high-gloss finish that glistens under the spotlight.

Unlike when the shoes were first released, Clark now has her own signature logo. However, the Double C's logo does not appear on any of her player-exclusive colorways of Nike Kobe basketball shoes.

Tech Specs

The outsole of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Caitlin Clark" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is engineered with a flexible Air Zoom unit and scaled-down traction for optimal court feel. Plus, the minimally structured upper is lightweight and supportive — perfect for stepback jumpers from deep.

The EKG-inspired traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. Bryant was known for his attention to detail, and he helped design some of the most grippy shoes the hardwood has ever seen.

More: Nike launched a marketing campaign for Caitlin Clark on Christmas Day.



History

Details on the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Caitlin Clark" colorway. | Nike

As if the shoes needed anymore hype upon their initial release, Nike dropped an epic 40-second ad starring Clark. Dramatic classical music plays in the background as Clark's highlights play. Even Clark's eyes look snake-like for a brief second.

In 2024, Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player. Her first signature basketball shoe is scheduled to launch in 2026. Until then, fans can expect to see her playing in retro Nike Kobe shoes.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Footwear News

Nike trademarked Paige Bueckers' signature logo.

The Nike Sabrina 3 took over the NFL and NCAA on Sunday.

The Nike Book 2 "Rising" launches this week.

Charles Barkley's Nike sneakers quietly restocked online.

Steph Curry's thoughts on the Curry 13 have been revealed.