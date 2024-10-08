JuJu Watkins Signs Historic Sneaker Deal With Nike
The NIL era has changed everything in the NCAA. Athletes and sneaker brands no longer have to wait to form partnerships. But none have been more important than today's historic deal.
On Tuesday, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins finalized a multiyear contract extension with Nike. The deal makes Watkins one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Watkins first signed with Nike as a high school senior in October 2022. However, she took the women's college basketball world by storm during her freshman season.
Watkins became the all-time leading scorer among freshmen in NCAA Division I women's basketball history. Her 27.1 points per game was second in the country behind Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark.
Watkins often wore Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneakers in general-release and player-exclusive colorways on the court last season when she helped lead Trojans to the Elite Eight. I was USC's deepest NCAA tournament run in three decades.
Fans can expect Watkins to debut more exclusive Nike sneakers during her sophomore season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.