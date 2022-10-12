LeBron James' Rival Wears His Nike Shoes Now

Not everyone is going to be friends in the NBA. The ultra-competitive league will turn the tightest of relationships into rivalries. However, basketball shoes can transcend any hard feelings.

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is known for being a hard-nosed player that can protect the rim. On the flip side, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has become arguably the greatest player of all time by ignoring defenders in his way.

The two NBA veterans have a rivalry that goes back years. In 2016, Nurkic got the best of James with an authoritative block. Two years later, James put Nurkic on a poster (see the video below). The following season, Nurkic called James a crybaby.

It is only natural that the immovable object and unstoppable force have a rivalry. But that does not stop Nurkic from wearing James' kicks on the court. Last night, Nurkic wore James' newest shoes in a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Nike LeBron 20

View of Jusuf Nurkic's Nike LeBron 20 shoes.

Nurkic wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Time Machine' colorway. We wrote about these exact shoes yesterday as they relate to the old-school viral video James posted on his Instagram.

The 'Time Machine' colorway was the first version of the Nike LeBron 20 to drop in September 2022. Unfortunately, the shoes sold out quickly. Fans wanting a pair of the green and pink shoes can expect to pay an average resale price of $262, according to StockX.

Fans will not have to wait long for another matchup between Nurkic and James. The Trail Blazers visit the Lakers on Sunday, October 23. It will be interesting to see if Nurkic wears his Nike LeBron shoes when going up against his old rival. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

