Katt Williams Talks Trash for Anthony Edwards in New Adidas Ad

The last time Katt Williams starred in an adidas advertisement, it was an epic takedown of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on behalf of Anthony Edwards. Williams returned for a second ad today, but he focused his aim on the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

According to adidas, Edwards is too busy to put the world on notice. So, he enlisted Williams to speak for him and let fans know to get their popcorn ready, because this playoff run is about to be a movie.

Get ya popcorn ready. Believe That. pic.twitter.com/VQaOxAIGJX — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) April 18, 2026

In the short film titled "Get Ya Popcorn," the swaggering comedian talked trash while wearing the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 basketball shoes in the newly released "Glow" colorway.

"Hate to say, I told you so," Williams said. "But I warned you. My guy, Ant Man, is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. He wouldn't be here to tell you himself, but he's busy getting his ring finger measured. So I'll speak for it."

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Glow" colorway colorway. | adidas

Williams continued, "Get your popcorn ready. Because these playoffs, Ant wants all the smoke. It's about to be a movie, a good movie. Like one of my movies, but with more dunking, trash talking, and victory lapping on enemy territory. So get you a seat, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the greatest show in modern sports. See you at the parade, b******."

Adidas has also teamed up with the Timberwolves to treat fans in attendance at the Target Center for Game 1. They will have the chance to get a piece of Ant's Peach World with an arena-exclusive popcorn bucket.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Glow" colorway colorway. | adidas

In the video, Williams rocks the new Anthony Edwards 2 "Glow" colorway. The shoes are available now in adult ($130) and kid ($100) sizes at adidas.com.

The silhouette sports a sleek Core Black upper contrasted by Lime Burst details that trace the silhouette's signature lines. The shoes are a perfect complement to the Minnesota Timberwolves' Statement Edition uniforms, which they will wear in the NBA Playoffs.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Glow" colorway colorway. | adidas | adidas

Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 include a propulsion Plate for torsional support and energy return. Meanwhile, the articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment. Lastly, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combine rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort and responsiveness.

The NBA Playoffs are here, so fans can expect more heat from Edwards and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.