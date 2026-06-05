Victor Wembanyama's Nike Sneaker Deal Expires Soon

The 2026 NBA Finals will do more than alter the trajectory of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's basketball legacy; it could impact his standing in the footwear industry.

ESPN's Shams Charania appeared on the Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady podcast ahead of tonight's Game 2 in San Antonio. Charania said that Wembanyama's sneaker deal with Nike is set to expire in October 2026.

Wembanyama's Next Sneaker Deal

Per @ShamsCharania, Victor Wembanyama is going to be a sneaker free agent in October. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/EcnRekAvOe — Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady (@VinceAndTmac) June 5, 2026

Charania did not mention a specific date, but it is most likely October 1, 2026. Most NBA players' footwear contracts expire on September 30 ahead of the new season. As Charania pointed out, Wembanyama is at an all-time high in his career.

That could result in Nike paying a premium on Wembanyama's next contract. Or even worse, the iconic American sportswear brand could end up in a bidding war over the 22-year-old. There will be no shortage of brands attempting to partner with the future face of the league, who is also an international basketball icon.

Wembanyama's Status in the Sneaker Industry

Golden State Warriors point guard recently signed a landmark sneaker deal with the Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning. Wembanyama probably will not garner a ten-year, $400 million deal like Curry. However, Nike will have to match contract offers from brands in Europe, Asia, and at home.

Still, it seems likely that Nike will retain Wembanyama. He does not yet have his own signature shoe line. But he does have a primary and secondary signature logo. Plus, Nike has released multiple player-exclusive colorways for Wembanyama.

Nike's Marketing of Wembanyama

Additionally, they have leaned into his size and otherworldly characteristics with alien-themed marketing campaigns. Sometimes, even taking shots at other brands, like adidas and Anthony Edwards, after the Spurs eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 16.

Unlike most NBA stars who sign their first sneaker deal just before their rookie season, Wembanyama was already signed to Nike long before the Spurs selected him with the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Wembanyama originally signed with Nike in 2022 while playing for Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama's Nike Shoes

Fans can already choose from one of his player-exclusive shoes on Nike.com. The Nike G.T. Cut 4 has dropped in two colorways for Wembanyama, but the 7'4" center has not yet worn either on the court. Instead, he opts to wear the Nike G.T. Hustle in one of his many unique colorways.

Regardless of the outcome of the 2026 NBA Finals, Wembanyama's status in the league and sneaker world has never been higher. This will be a major story to follow throughout the summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.