Adidas Drops New Anthony Edwards Sneakers and Football Cleats

The Minnesota Timberwolves are out of the hunt for an NBA Championship (put away the popcorn), but Anthony Edwards still might be winning the month of May. His larger-than-life persona continues to overshadow basketball, the sneaker world, and now football.

Last fall, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter debuted the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleat. Those incredible kicks finally dropped (more on that below). Even better, adidas officially launched Edwards' budget-friendly basketball shoe — the adidas Believe That 1.

adidas Believe That 1

The adidas Believe That 1. | adidas

The adidas Believe That 1 is out now in six colorways (With Love, Velocity Blue, Triple White, Cry Wolf, Turbo, and Black) for $100 in adult sizes on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select adidas retail locations worldwide.

Tech specs include a durable toe overlay for protection and durability. The containment panel features a direct-injected TPU panel for lockdown and support. Lastly, the new Dreamstrike cushioning offers shock absorption, comfort, and responsiveness.

"More than just another shoe, the Believe That 1 is an invitation to the next generation to step into my world," Edwards said in a press release. "This is for the hoopers who are putting in the work every day, trying to reach new heights. Believe That."

adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Football Cleats

The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Football Cleats. | adidas

Just as adidas created a new entry point for fans and hoopers to get their hands on Edwards' basketball shoes, they also continue to market him on the football field. They even recruited Hunter to star alongside Edwards in a new campaign film making waves on social media.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Football Cleats are available now in three colorways (Best of Adi, Lucid Blue, Core Black) for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select adidas retail locations worldwide.

The silhouette is a redesigned version of Edwards' debut hoop shoe, which took the basketball world by storm for two years. According to adidas, the cleat and crossover of two superstars reflects the brand's continued focus on innovation and the broader culture around sport.

Tech specs include an integrated Boost technology for springy flexibility and incredible energy return. It sports a synthetic and textile upper. Lastly, the multi-ground outsole grips a variety of surfaces, whether you are on natural grass or artificial turf.

The summer is just getting started, yet Edwards and adidas already seem to be running away with it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.