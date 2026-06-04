Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 1 of Spurs vs. Knicks 2026 NBA Finals

The stars are out in San Antonio for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Sure, the Frost Bank Center is not Madison Square Garden, but that doesn’t mean celebs didn’t find their way in. The front row may not be dripping with star power, but there are plenty of recognizable faces who made it inside the building.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest names who were able to score tickets.

Spike Lee

We all knew Spike Lee was going to be there for the Knicks’ first Finals game in 27 years. He showed up with Tracy Morgan, and cameras caught the two checking in with security. They posed for pictures with Knicks fans.

Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan are in San Antonio for Game 1 of the NBA Finals 🤝 pic.twitter.com/fSYpJZBywD — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 3, 2026

He was also spotted in the arena.

Spike Lee & Tracy Morgan are in San Antonio. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wxmya8Z6Fc — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 3, 2026

Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan was at Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals to watch his beloved Knicks. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

We mentioned him above, but Morgan deserves his own entry. The Saturday Night Live alum and 30 Rock star is often courtside at Madison Square Garden and is one of the more consistent celebs in the front row of the historic building.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is a huge Knicks fan and has been a fixture courtside at Madison Square Garden during the playoffs this year. The Dune star made the trip to San Antonio for Game 1, but it’s unlikely his seats will be as good as usual.

Timothée Chalamet STUNS in Knicks colors ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/l4yZoo2K2i — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 4, 2026

Chalamet has established himself as the man who will lead the next generation of celebrity Knicks fans.

Ben Stiller

Another MSG courtside fixture, Ben Stiller was also able to get tickets for Game 1 in San Antonio. The Tropic Thunder star rarely misses a Knicks game and Wednesday night is no exception.

The return of the king.



Ben Stiller is in San Antonio for NBA Finals Game 1 👑 pic.twitter.com/5Z8hyAXNuI — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 4, 2026

John Turturro

Turturro is another huge Knicks fan who made the trip to Texas and arrived inside the Frost Bank Center before the game. The Severance star showed up in a vintage Patrick Ewing jersey.

"Severance" star and Knicks courtside regular John Turturro is all smiles as he arrives to Frost Bank Center for NBA Finals Game 1 🏀 pic.twitter.com/OcDugjCqLM — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2026

Speaking of ...

Patrick Ewing

Ewing was still playing the last time the Knicks were in the Finals back in 1999, and he was one of many former players in attendance for Game 1. Video caught him courtside before the game talking to fellow Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

Gary Payton x Patrick Ewing 🤝



Two legends are on site for Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/g4qaB8Zs5t — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2026

David Robinson

Not to be outdone, the Spurs had their own legendary center in the building. Robinson won two NBA titles with San Antonio, in 1999 and 2003. The former NBA MVP had to be there as the Spurs tried for another.

David Robinson arrives at Frost Bank Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/AFlNg4PpKM — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 4, 2026

Gregg Popovich

The Spurs’ former head coach and current president of basketball operations was obviously going to be at Game 1. The 77-year-old led the Spurs to five NBA titles during his 22 seasons as the team's head coach. He was a three-time NBA Coach of the Year and had a big hand in building the team currently in the Finals.

Gregg Popovich in the building supporting the Spurs. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/SCbgT78ERo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 4, 2026

Tori Kelly

Kelly sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the game and, frankly, crushed it. The 33-year-old is a California native so we’re not sure if she has a rooting interest in the game. It doesn’t really matter when you nail the anthem the way she did.

Singer, songwriter, producer and actress Tori Kelly performs the National Anthem ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/W3mWxWt9f9 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2026

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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