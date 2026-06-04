Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 1 of Spurs vs. Knicks 2026 NBA Finals
In this story:
The stars are out in San Antonio for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Sure, the Frost Bank Center is not Madison Square Garden, but that doesn’t mean celebs didn’t find their way in. The front row may not be dripping with star power, but there are plenty of recognizable faces who made it inside the building.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest names who were able to score tickets.
Spike Lee
We all knew Spike Lee was going to be there for the Knicks’ first Finals game in 27 years. He showed up with Tracy Morgan, and cameras caught the two checking in with security. They posed for pictures with Knicks fans.
He was also spotted in the arena.
Tracy Morgan
We mentioned him above, but Morgan deserves his own entry. The Saturday Night Live alum and 30 Rock star is often courtside at Madison Square Garden and is one of the more consistent celebs in the front row of the historic building.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet is a huge Knicks fan and has been a fixture courtside at Madison Square Garden during the playoffs this year. The Dune star made the trip to San Antonio for Game 1, but it’s unlikely his seats will be as good as usual.
Chalamet has established himself as the man who will lead the next generation of celebrity Knicks fans.
Ben Stiller
Another MSG courtside fixture, Ben Stiller was also able to get tickets for Game 1 in San Antonio. The Tropic Thunder star rarely misses a Knicks game and Wednesday night is no exception.
John Turturro
Turturro is another huge Knicks fan who made the trip to Texas and arrived inside the Frost Bank Center before the game. The Severance star showed up in a vintage Patrick Ewing jersey.
Speaking of ...
Patrick Ewing
Ewing was still playing the last time the Knicks were in the Finals back in 1999, and he was one of many former players in attendance for Game 1. Video caught him courtside before the game talking to fellow Hall of Famer Gary Payton.
David Robinson
Not to be outdone, the Spurs had their own legendary center in the building. Robinson won two NBA titles with San Antonio, in 1999 and 2003. The former NBA MVP had to be there as the Spurs tried for another.
Gregg Popovich
The Spurs’ former head coach and current president of basketball operations was obviously going to be at Game 1. The 77-year-old led the Spurs to five NBA titles during his 22 seasons as the team's head coach. He was a three-time NBA Coach of the Year and had a big hand in building the team currently in the Finals.
Tori Kelly
Kelly sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the game and, frankly, crushed it. The 33-year-old is a California native so we’re not sure if she has a rooting interest in the game. It doesn’t really matter when you nail the anthem the way she did.
More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants