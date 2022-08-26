Kawhi Leonard Understands Hype Surrounding New Balance Collaboration

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has had some terrible luck with injuries throughout his career. An ACL tear during the 2021 Western Conference Playoffs sidelined Leonard for the remainder of the postseason and the entire following season.

The good news is that Leonard is back in the gym and appears to be in phenomenal shape. ESPN NBA's Twitter account reposted a photo of the 31-year-old working out that should alleviate any anxiety among Clippers fans about their star player's health.

Naturally, our focus is on what Leonard is wearing. The NBA All-Star has built a reputation for being quiet. He would rather let his game do the talking. Combine Leonard's personality with the formative years he spent in the San Antonio Spurs organization and you have a silent superstar.

Leonard is devoid of swagger, and he is fine with that. But even Leonard understands the hype around New Balance's ongoing collaborations with New York-based brand Aime Leon Dore (ALD).

Leonard signed a multi-year contract with New Balance in 2018. The Boston-based company has since made Leonard the face of their performance basketball line. But the game-changer was the partnership between New Balance and ALD in 2019.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance

The ALD X New Balance 550 New Balance

ALD and New Balance have released five projects together since partnering together in 2019. Without a doubt, the most hyped products have been merged lifestyle and basketball.

In October 2020, the two collaborators brought back an almost forgotten basketball shoe from 1989 - the P550 Oxford. They have since released two installments of the 'International Friendship Through Basketball' collection. Over the past two years, nine different colorways have been released, and there is no end in sight.

Earlier this week, we discussed the lifestyle shoes and named them one of the most popular among NBA players off the court. Luckily for fans, the collaboration has spawned more than shoes. As you can see in the picture of Leonard, there have been jerseys, shorts, and even hats released as part of the collaboration.

All of the merch sold out quickly. But for fans interested in the reversible jersey worn by Leonard, they can keep an eye out for it on StockX. Until then, we wait in bated breath for the next collaboration between New Balance and ALD. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, interviews, and analysis.

Recommended For You

New Balance Kawhi II is Here

Kevin Durant Calls Nike Designer a Genius