New Balance Releasing More Kawhi Leonard Shoes Soon

The 2021-22 NBA season was a wash for Kawhi Leonard. Due to the strange timing of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers forward missed the following season due to an ACL tear suffered in July 2021. However, Leonard was seen practicing before games in March 2022. Soon fans will be able to purchase the shoes Leonard has chosen as his comeback kicks.

New Balance is releasing the KAWHI II 'Black Out' colorway on July 14. Fans can pick up the black/white colorway for $159.99 on the New Balance website as well as in other sneaker stores.

According to New Balance, the hoop shoes were built for a positionless style of play and combined the best of New Balance's performance technologies. The shoe features a FuelCell midsole, providing "ultimate energy return and support to stay explosive throughout the game."

Additionally, the new full-length performance plate is designed specifically for Leonard's cutting, jumping, and stability. The upper is engineered with Fit Weave Lite, "a very light, almost see-through mesh that has fibers woven into it for greater lockdown and support." To complete the signature feel, the outsole, midsole, and upper detailing are modeled around Leonard's legendarily large hand clutching the shoe.

Kawhi Leonard practicing in the New Balance KAWHI II 'Black Out' © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

New Balance has proven capable of competing with other major sportswear brands. The Boston-based company has lifestyle and performance gear that is more popular than ever. Once Leonard returns to the court, it will only provide more fuel to the fire. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

