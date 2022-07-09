New Balance Releasing More Kawhi Leonard Shoes Soon

Skip to main content
New Balance KAWHI II 'Black Out' Releasing Soon

New Balance KAWHI II 'Black Out' Releasing Soon

New Balance and Kawhi are still in their bag.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

New Balance and Kawhi are still in their bag.

The 2021-22 NBA season was a wash for Kawhi Leonard. Due to the strange timing of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers forward missed the following season due to an ACL tear suffered in July 2021. However, Leonard was seen practicing before games in March 2022. Soon fans will be able to purchase the shoes Leonard has chosen as his comeback kicks.

New Balance is releasing the KAWHI II 'Black Out' colorway on July 14. Fans can pick up the black/white colorway for $159.99 on the New Balance website as well as in other sneaker stores.

According to New Balance, the hoop shoes were built for a positionless style of play and combined the best of New Balance's performance technologies. The shoe features a FuelCell midsole, providing "ultimate energy return and support to stay explosive throughout the game." 

Additionally, the new full-length performance plate is designed specifically for Leonard's cutting, jumping, and stability. The upper is engineered with Fit Weave Lite, "a very light, almost see-through mesh that has fibers woven into it for greater lockdown and support." To complete the signature feel, the outsole, midsole, and upper detailing are modeled around Leonard's legendarily large hand clutching the shoe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kawhi Leonard working out in the New Balance KAWHI II.

Kawhi Leonard practicing in the New Balance KAWHI II 'Black Out'

New Balance has proven capable of competing with other major sportswear brands. The Boston-based company has lifestyle and performance gear that is more popular than ever. Once Leonard returns to the court, it will only provide more fuel to the fire. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Under Armour Releasing Stephen Curry's NBA Finals Shoes

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

Ranking Ten Best USA-Themed Hoop Shoes

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard

New Balance is releasing a new colorway of the KAWHI II.
News

New Balance Releasing More Kawhi Leonard Shoes Soon

By Pat Benson16 seconds ago
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
News

Stephen Curry's NBA Finals Shoes Finally Releasing to Public

By Pat Benson54 minutes ago
Jaden Ivey plays in Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita'
On Court

Jaden Ivey Wears Nike Kobe 6 'Mambacita' in NBA Debut

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie'
News

Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie' Available July 9

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Sabrina Ionescu wears the Nike Kobe 5 'Fade to Black'
On Court

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Nike Kobe 5

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Kyrie Irving wears Nike Air Yeezy 2 at Los Angeles Sparks game on July 7, 2022.
Off Court

Kyrie Irving Wears Rare Nike Yeezy's at WNBA Game

By Pat BensonJul 8, 2022
LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has new Puma basketball shoes dropping soon.
News

Three New Colorways of Puma MB.01 Lo Releasing Soon

By Pat BensonJul 7, 2022
Devin Booker and Nike agree to a contract extension.
News

Devin Booker, Nike Agree to Contract Extension

By Pat BensonJul 7, 2022