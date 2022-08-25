Kevin Durant Credits Nike Designer Leo Chang for His Favorite Shoes

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Discusses His Favorite Nike Shoes

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has created one of the best basketball sneaker lines thanks to Nike designer Leo Chang.
© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nike Basketball is celebrating two important milestones this year, the Nike LeBron 20 and the Nike KD 15. It is rare for any basketball player to get a signature sneaker line, let alone a collection that enjoys such popularity and longevity.

Earlier today, the ever-present Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant engaged with media members on Twitter. Durant chimed in on a conversation focused on the Nike KD 4, which was released in 2011.

Durant thanked the two media members for the compliment before shifting the focus to Nike designer Leo Chang. The Nike Basketball Design Director oversaw the development of Durant's first twelve signature sneakers before handing the line off to Ben Nethongkome.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant wearing the Nike KD 4 'All-Star' during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant wearing the Nike KD 4 'Galaxy-All-Star' during the 2021-22 NBA season.

There is no doubt that the KD 4 has grown on basketball players and sneakerheads alike over the past decade. In a 2012 interview with Sneaker News, Chang said the following about the KD 4, "The IV was good, but there are still a lot of things that could be better about it. I read comments online and stuff like that, and it seems that people either love it or hate it."

Durant concluded his impromptu forum online by sharing his favorite colorway of the KD 4. Durant tweeted, "Galaxy's were the best to me." It makes sense. The 'Galaxy All-Star' colorway dropped on February 24, 2012, which was two days before the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. Durant won the MVP Award after scoring a game-high 36 points.

Upon its initial release, the 'Galaxy All-Star' colorway retailed at $95. Now the average resale price is $540, according to StockX. When a player has been in the NBA as long as Durant, they see trends come full circle. It is rewarding to see the KD 4 and its creator get the recognition they deserve. 

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant called Nike basketball shoe designer Leo Chang a genius. The Nike basketball director developed the first twelve signature shoes for Durant.
