Kevin Durant Credits Nike Designer Leo Chang for His Favorite Shoes

Nike Basketball is celebrating two important milestones this year, the Nike LeBron 20 and the Nike KD 15. It is rare for any basketball player to get a signature sneaker line, let alone a collection that enjoys such popularity and longevity.

Earlier today, the ever-present Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant engaged with media members on Twitter. Durant chimed in on a conversation focused on the Nike KD 4, which was released in 2011.

Durant thanked the two media members for the compliment before shifting the focus to Nike designer Leo Chang. The Nike Basketball Design Director oversaw the development of Durant's first twelve signature sneakers before handing the line off to Ben Nethongkome.

Nike KD 4

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant wearing the Nike KD 4 'Galaxy-All-Star' during the 2021-22 NBA season. © David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that the KD 4 has grown on basketball players and sneakerheads alike over the past decade. In a 2012 interview with Sneaker News, Chang said the following about the KD 4, "The IV was good, but there are still a lot of things that could be better about it. I read comments online and stuff like that, and it seems that people either love it or hate it."

Durant concluded his impromptu forum online by sharing his favorite colorway of the KD 4. Durant tweeted, "Galaxy's were the best to me." It makes sense. The 'Galaxy All-Star' colorway dropped on February 24, 2012, which was two days before the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. Durant won the MVP Award after scoring a game-high 36 points.

Upon its initial release, the 'Galaxy All-Star' colorway retailed at $95. Now the average resale price is $540, according to StockX. When a player has been in the NBA as long as Durant, they see trends come full circle. It is rewarding to see the KD 4 and its creator get the recognition they deserve.

Recommended For You

Kevin Durant's Ten Best Shoes of 2021-22 Season

Kobe's Old Adidas Shoes Returning Soon