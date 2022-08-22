NBA Players Favorite Shoes to Wear Off the Court

Footwear is everything to professional basketball players. Nothing can derail a player's career faster than lower body injuries. Spike Lee told us in the famous 1988 Nike commercial, "It's gotta be the shoes!"

But now, with the rise of pre-game fit pics and load management, NBA players are taking their lifestyle shoes seriously too. The only downside is the players are limited to what their brand offers. Below are the clear favorites for athletes of each sneaker company.

Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie' Nike

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past two years, you know that the Nike Dunk Low is king right now. The retro shoes were originally released in 1985 and have undergone cycles of varying popularity.

But there is no debate that the Nike Dunk Lows have ever been more popular. Thanks to NBA players who, for one reason or another, find themselves on the sidelines a lot (like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons), these shoes get plenty of shine.

To meet the growing demand, Nike continues to pump out new colorways on an almost weekly basis. Visit resale sites like eBay, StockX, or GOAT to see what all the fuss is about.

Air Jordan 1 Low

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' Nike

Like their Nike brethren, Jordan Brand athletes often stick with the classics off the court. While all of the early Air Jordan models rotate in and out of vogue, the Air Jordan 1 Low currently carries the most clout.

Like the Nike Dunk Low, the low-top retro basketball shoe lends itself to casual use. Except it is more versatile and affordable in most cases. Since professional athletes have the hook-up with Jordan Brand, they receive the hottest collaborations, which are harder for the public to purchase.

In 2022, the most important Jordan Brand collaboration is with rapper Travis Scott. The embattled superstar has worked on several sneaker projects, but right now, his Air Jordan 1 Lows are the most sought-after sneakers by Jordan Brand athletes.

Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR

adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR 'Ararat' Adidas

The impact Kanye West has had on Adidas cannot be overstated. Since partnering with the three stripes in 2013, the rapper has revolutionized lifestyle sneakers.

While various Yeezy models like the 350, 500, and 700 have had their moment in the sun, the Foam RNNR is currently leading the pack. The futuristic shoe offers comfort and style for Adidas athletes and fans alike.

New Balance 550

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray shows off several colorways of the New Balance 550 Dejounte Murray

Traditionally, it is tough for New Balance to compete with big boys like Nike and Adidas. But over the past few years, New Balance's performance basketball shoes and lifestyle kicks have gained momentum.

The New Balance 550 is the go-to choice for NBA players signed to the Boston-based company. Specifically, the collaborations between New Balance and Aime Leon Dore. But this old-school basketball shoe has been around since 1989. Only now are the younger generations discovering the classic hoop shoe.

Puma Clyde

Puma Clyde Core Foil Puma

Puma has followed a similar arc as New Balance. Massive popularity followed by almost complete irrelevancy in America, only to reemerge as a serious contender in recent years.

Puma has been on the rise since Jay-Z's run as the creative director began in 2018. Current Puma athletes often pay homage to NBA legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier, who paved the way with the company decades ago. There are several Puma models that fall under the 'Clyde' umbrella.

