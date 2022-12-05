Keenan Allen Honors Dennis Rodman with Pregame Outfit

We are nearing the final stretch of the NFL season. With time slowly running out to show off their best pregame outfits, players are stepping it up a notch.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20. But that did not stop Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen from having a ball on and off the field.

Allen caught six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. It was only right that the veteran receiver grabbed everything that came near him when he honored NBA legend Dennis Rodman before the game.

Allen wore a pair of Nike Dunk Low shoes and a t-shirt from a brand called "I HATE SNKRS." The worm-inspired shirt costs $65 online. Even better, the shoes are relatively affordable as well. Below is everything fans need to know about Allen's kicks.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO

A detailed view of the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO in the 'Light Cognac' colorway. Nike

Allen wore the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO in the 'Light Cognac' colorway. The shoes were released on May 1, 2022, for $100. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $197.

The Nike SB Dunk Low 'Light Cognac' is part of Nike’s "Orange Label" series, which features an orange-pink and white color scheme. This colorway contains a light cognac-colored leather upper with white accents.

We love to see current athletes pay tribute to other sports legends. Tell us on Twitter what you think about Allen's tunnel fit. In the meantime, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

