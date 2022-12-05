Highlights from NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" Initiative

Skip to main content

Ten of the Best Custom Cleats from Sunday's NFL Games

Highlighting ten of the best custom cleats worn during Sunday's NFL games.
The NFL always does a great job of leveraging its power to help worthy causes. One of the more exciting campaigns has involved players and their creativity. This week, scores of players took part in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

There were too many excellent custom paint jobs and worthy causes to fit into one article. So while it was a challenging task, below are ten cleats that caught our attention. 

Dak Prescott

View of blue and pink Air Jordan cleats.

A detailed look at Dak Prescott's cleats.

Player: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Brand: Jordan Brand

Cause: Baylor Scott & White Health 

Trevon Diggs

View of red and white cleats.

A detailed look at Trevon Diggs' cleats.

Player: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Brand: Nike

Cause: The Salvation Army 

E.J. Speed

View of lime green cleats.

A detailed look at E.J. Speed's cleats.

Player:  Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed 

Brand: Adidas

Cause: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Justin Fields

View of red and black cleats.

A detailed look at Justin Fields' cleats.

Player: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Brand: Adidas

Cause: American Brain Foundation

T.J. Hockenson

View of camo cleats.

A detailed look at T.J. Hockenson's cleats.

Player: Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson

Brand: Nike

Cause: Warrior Rising

 K.J. Osborn

View of red and white cleats.

A detailed look at K.J. Osborn's cleats.

Player: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn

Brand: Adidas

Cause: The Salvation Army

Miles Sanders

View of black and orange cleats.

A detailed look at Miles Sanders' cleats.

Player: Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders

Brand: Nike

Cause: End Gun Violence

Kris Boyd

View of red, white, and blue cleats.

A detailed look at Kris Boyd's cleats.

Player: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd

Brand: Nike

Cause: Victims First

Jamaal Williams

View of blue and grey cleats.

A detailed look at Jamal Williams' cleats.

Player: Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams

Brand: Nike

Cause: Lonestar Fostering Connections

Phil Haynes

View of black and brown cleats.

A detailed look at Phil Haynes' cleats.

Player: Seattle Seahawks guard Phil Haynes

Brand: Nike

Cause: Treehouse Fostering

