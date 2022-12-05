Highlights from NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" Initiative

Ten of the Best Custom Cleats from Sunday's NFL Games
The NFL always does a great job of leveraging its power to help worthy causes. One of the more exciting campaigns has involved players and their creativity. This week, scores of players took part in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.
There were too many excellent custom paint jobs and worthy causes to fit into one article. So while it was a challenging task, below are ten cleats that caught our attention.
Dak Prescott
Player: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Brand: Jordan Brand
Cause: Baylor Scott & White Health
Trevon Diggs
Player: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
Brand: Nike
Cause: The Salvation Army
E.J. Speed
Player: Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed
Brand: Adidas
Cause: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Justin Fields
Player: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Brand: Adidas
Cause: American Brain Foundation
T.J. Hockenson
Player: Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
Brand: Nike
Cause: Warrior Rising
K.J. Osborn
Player: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn
Brand: Adidas
Cause: The Salvation Army
Miles Sanders
Player: Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders
Brand: Nike
Cause: End Gun Violence
Kris Boyd
Player: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd
Brand: Nike
Cause: Victims First
Jamaal Williams
Player: Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams
Brand: Nike
Cause: Lonestar Fostering Connections
Phil Haynes
Player: Seattle Seahawks guard Phil Haynes
Brand: Nike
Cause: Treehouse Fostering