Highlights from NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" Initiative

The NFL always does a great job of leveraging its power to help worthy causes. One of the more exciting campaigns has involved players and their creativity. This week, scores of players took part in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

There were too many excellent custom paint jobs and worthy causes to fit into one article. So while it was a challenging task, below are ten cleats that caught our attention.

Dak Prescott

A detailed look at Dak Prescott's cleats. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Brand: Jordan Brand

Cause: Baylor Scott & White Health

Trevon Diggs

A detailed look at Trevon Diggs' cleats. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Brand: Nike

Cause: The Salvation Army

E.J. Speed

A detailed look at E.J. Speed's cleats. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed

Brand: Adidas

Cause: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Justin Fields

A detailed look at Justin Fields' cleats. © Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Brand: Adidas

Cause: American Brain Foundation

T.J. Hockenson

A detailed look at T.J. Hockenson's cleats. © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson

Brand: Nike

Cause: Warrior Rising

K.J. Osborn

A detailed look at K.J. Osborn's cleats. © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn

Brand: Adidas

Cause: The Salvation Army

Miles Sanders

A detailed look at Miles Sanders' cleats. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders

Brand: Nike

Cause: End Gun Violence

Kris Boyd

A detailed look at Kris Boyd's cleats. © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd

Brand: Nike

Cause: Victims First

Jamaal Williams

A detailed look at Jamal Williams' cleats. © David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams

Brand: Nike

Cause: Lonestar Fostering Connections

Phil Haynes

A detailed look at Phil Haynes' cleats. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Seattle Seahawks guard Phil Haynes

Brand: Nike

Cause: Treehouse Fostering