Kevin Durant Debuts Nike KD19 Against Lakers

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant debuted his 19th signature Nike basketball shoe against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The Nike KD19 features a visually striking design that is engineered for ultimate responsiveness, comfort, and containment.

Built with equal attention to head-turning style and on-court dominance, the Nike KD19 ushers in the latest chapter of Durant's signature sneaker journey, calling to mind his "Slim Reaper" persona.

Tech Specs

The Nike KD19 outsole. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike KD19 include a multilayer cushioning system built around the return of a full-length Zoom Strobel: pinnacle Nike Basketball technology first introduced in the KD12. This innovation pairs with a 3D-molded sock liner and plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole. Working in tandem with the cushioning setup, the midfoot shank ensures stability.

The upper features an exterior TPU engineered using an innovative dual-injection process. The first injection creates the molding for critical heel and midfoot lockdown, while the second achieves the silhouette's distinctive dagger shape. A textile tongue offers peak breathability and KD-specific details, such as a combination of his 35 and 7 jersey numbers on the outsole.

Release Information

The Nike KD19. | Nike

Sneakerheads who might feel like this is an earlier-than-usual debut are not wrong. Durant usually unveils his latest signature sneaker at the end of the NBA regular season. Unfortunately, the early debut date does not change the launch date.

The Nike KD19 will be available exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app on Saturday, June 13. A few days later, the shoes launch globally on Wednesday, June 17. Pricing for the Nike KD19 has not yet been announced. While fans wait on the release date, they can shop Durant's signature collection at Nike.com.

Important Quotes

Details on the Nike KD19. | Nike

"With the KD19, I wanted everyone who put it on to have the confidence to hit that big shot when you need to," said Durant in a press release. "This shoe allows you to get in your rhythm, get to your spot, and knock it down."

"Across basketball, few players are as smooth or as dangerous from anywhere on the court as Kevin Durant," says Ross Klein, VP, Creative Director, Nike Basketball. "The KD19 embodies that edge: visually distinct, built for instant responsiveness and all-game comfort, helping players get to any spot and knock down any shot."

Nike KD19 Inspiration

Kevin Durant during pregame warmups. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The innovation and style of the KD19 reflect Nike's unparalleled commitment to basketball, its athletes, and the game's culture. Voices of athletes — girls, boys, women, and men — helped inform the shoe.

Nike complements these footwear innovations with colorways, materials, and finishes that match the bold, confident energy the next generation of hoopers brings to the court.

Kevin Durant x Nike

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18 "Texas Longhorns" colorway. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Durant signed a signature sneaker deal with Nike upon entering the NBA in 2007. In April 2023, Durant signed a historic lifetime contract with Nike. Over the past few seasons, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren has become a leader for the Nike KD line.

On March 10, 2026, Durant and the University of Texas Longhorns announced a comprehensive NIL program that will celebrate a select group of Longhorn student-athletes in their continued basketball journeys.

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