Chet Holmgren's Nike KD Shoes Pay Tribute to Prince and Minnesota

It is perfectly fitting that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren has become the second-in-command for Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant's signature Nike sneaker line.

The similarities between the two slim 7-footers are remarkable. Earlier this year, Holmgren debuted his signature Nike logo and unveiled upcoming player-exclusive colorways of the Nike KD 18.

In November 2025, Holmgren repeatedly wore a purple colorway of the Nike KD 18 inspired by his Minnesota roots. After months of anticipation, the Chet Holmgren x Nike KD 18 'Thunder & Reign' colorway finally drops this week.

Shopping Information

The Chet Holmgren x Nike KD 18 'Thunder & Reign' colorway. | Nike

The Chet Holmgren x Nike KD 18 'Thunder & Reign' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 13. Online shoppers can buy the limited-edition basketball shoes for $165 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Fans can count on these highly anticipated sneakers selling out quickly. Shoppers who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Chet Holmgren x Nike KD 18 'Thunder & Reign' colorway. | Nike

Holmgren's Minnesota roots shine through with the 'Thunder & Reign' colorway. A mix of Space Purple and Purple Purple on the upper with Leopard mohair is a subtle nod to Prince. Meanwhile, Holmgren's logo appears on the right tongue and KD's logo appears on the left tongue.

The only downside is that the shoes do not come with any extra laces or special packaging. But that is a minor complaint for an overall flawless design.

Tech Specs

The Chet Holmgren x Nike KD 18 'Thunder & Reign' colorway. | Nike

Each colorway of the Nike KD 18 features the same cutting-edge performance technology: a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and breathable mesh upper.

Durant is a hooper's hooper, and his signature sneaker line is designed for getting buckets. Luckily for fans, it looks good on or off the court. The Nike KD 18 has continued the theme of drawing inspiration from older Nike shoes.

Chet Holmgren x Nike

Chet Holmgren wears the Nike KD 18 'Thunder & Reign' colorway. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Holmgren wore Nike dating back to his college days with the Gonzaga Bulldogs. After entering the league as the second overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren continued his partnership with Nike through a multi-year sneaker deal. The Thunder forward has worn Durant's sneakers exclusively over the past few seasons.

Fans can expect more exciting sneaker moments from Holmgren as the Thunder try to repeat as NBA champions. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.