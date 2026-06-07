The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (June 8-13)

After a slow spell on the release calendar, sneaker drops are picking back up in the second week of June. That is in large part thanks to the NBA Finals and WNBA regular season, which have led to some exciting new basketball shoes. Plus, some casual sneakers are hitting shelves in fresh colorways.

Whether shoppers are looking for new hoop shoes or some stylish kicks to wear casually, there are some great options this week. Below are the five best sneakers releasing between June 8-13, 2026.

Nike Book 2 "Sunburst"

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 8. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $145 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett's.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Nike are using the "Sunburst" colorway to pay homage to the best uniforms in the team's catalog. Its Court Purple upper with contrasting Clay Orange details is a nod to the franchise's golden era.

New Balance 992 "Shadow Grey"

The New Balance 992 "Shadow Grey" colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in USA 992 drops in the "Shadow Grey" colorway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 11. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $199.99 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.

The new, seasonal colorway offers a tonal twist on classic grey. It sports an off-white, mesh upper with premium suede and synthetic overlays in dark grey tones. This fan-favorite shoe continues to find new ways of looking fresh.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Red"

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Red" colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 drops in the 'Red' colorway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 12. Hoopers and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Reebok and Dick's Sporting Goods.

"The Angel Reese 1 'Red' celebrates a new season, new team, and even bigger energy," said Reese in a press release. "We've had a great start to our season, and I'm excited to continue building one game at a time."

Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23"

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 drops in the "BIN 23" colorway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 13. Online shoppers can buy the luxurious sneakers for $355 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The limited-edition sneakers cost almost twice as much as other Air Jordan 3 colorways. That is thanks to the premium materials, cedar shoe trees, and accessories that arrive with the old-school basketball shoes. Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker continues to age like fine wine.

Nike KD 19 "University Red"

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 19 "University Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD 19 "University Red" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 13. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant debuted his 19th signature sneaker against the Los Angeles Lakers in March. The launch colorway appears in a monochromatic "University Red" design. This is the first of several Nike KD 19 colorways dropping this month.

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