Kevin Durant Wears Nike KD 15 'Oregon Ducks' Colorway

Not only is Kevin Durant an unstoppable force on the basketball court, but he is a consummate sneakerhead. Last night, the Brooklyn Nets destroyed the Golden State Warriors 143-113.

Durant poured in 23 points in 29 minutes before getting some much-needed rest. Those kinds of numbers are par for the course with Durant. What stood out to us were the rare Nike shoes Durant had on his feet.

So far this season, Durant has been putting in work in his 15th signature shoe, the Nike KD 15. Both fans and hoopers have loved the low-cut performance model.

We have seen a plethora of exciting colorways, but this might be the best yet. Durant wore an unmistakable pair of bright yellow and green shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about Durant's kicks.

Nike KD 15

A detailed look at Kevin Durant's shoes. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Durant wore the Nike KD 15 in the 'Oregon Ducks' colorway. The shoes featured a volt yellow upper with green accents, including the iconic 'O' logo on the tongue.

Fans were made aware that these shoes existed earlier this week when the Oregon Ducks athletic department tweeted pictures of the player-exclusive colorways the team will wear this season.

Unfortunately, sneakerheads hoping to purchase this exact pair of shoes can keep dreaming as they will never release to the public. The consultation prize is that there are currently 17 colorways of the Nike KD 15 available on the Nike website.

