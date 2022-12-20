LeBron James' New Nike Shoes Drop in Holiday Colors

Sneakerheads circle a handful of important dates on the NBA schedule. Performance apparel companies use Media Day, Opening Night, Halloween, Christmas Day, and All-Star weekend to showcase some of their most exciting new shoes.

Over the past two decades, LeBron James has been a fixture on the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games. Nike always makes sure the face of its star-studded basketball roster rocks a new pair of kicks on the big day.

James has worn his 20th signature shoe this season, the Nike LeBron 20. The low-top basketball shoe was met with critical acclaim from fans and athletes. Nike must be in the giving spirit, as they just dropped a holiday-inspired colorway of James' new shoes right before the 4x NBA Finals MVP debuts them on the court.

Nike LeBron 20

A detailed look at the Nike LeBron 20. Nike

The Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' was released on December 20, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

The holiday-inspired kicks blend bright green and red throughout the dimensional mesh upper. An array of graphics and colors creates a mash-up of Christmas’ past. Additionally, the shoes come with red and green laces that light up in the dark.

Of course, the technology packed into the Nike LeBron 20 speaks for itself. The performance model contains a large forefoot Zoom Air unit which is curved to bend in multiple directions, plus a bottom-loaded Zoom Air unit in the heel adds extra cushioning. The strategically-placed carbon fiber midfoot plate provides stability.

Just like his basketball accomplishments, James' sneaker catalog can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Nike is just adding icing to the cake with these instant classics. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

