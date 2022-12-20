LeBron James' New Nike Shoes Drop in Holiday Colors

Skip to main content

Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' Out Now

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' new Nike shoes are available in a holiday-inspired colorway.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sneakerheads circle a handful of important dates on the NBA schedule. Performance apparel companies use Media Day, Opening Night, Halloween, Christmas Day, and All-Star weekend to showcase some of their most exciting new shoes.

Over the past two decades, LeBron James has been a fixture on the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games. Nike always makes sure the face of its star-studded basketball roster rocks a new pair of kicks on the big day.

James has worn his 20th signature shoe this season, the Nike LeBron 20. The low-top basketball shoe was met with critical acclaim from fans and athletes. Nike must be in the giving spirit, as they just dropped a holiday-inspired colorway of James' new shoes right before the 4x NBA Finals MVP debuts them on the court.

Nike LeBron 20

View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at the Nike LeBron 20.

The Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' was released on December 20, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

The holiday-inspired kicks blend bright green and red throughout the dimensional mesh upper. An array of graphics and colors creates a mash-up of Christmas’ past. Additionally, the shoes come with red and green laces that light up in the dark.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of course, the technology packed into the Nike LeBron 20 speaks for itself. The performance model contains a large forefoot Zoom Air unit which is curved to bend in multiple directions, plus a bottom-loaded Zoom Air unit in the heel adds extra cushioning. The strategically-placed carbon fiber midfoot plate provides stability.

Just like his basketball accomplishments, James' sneaker catalog can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Nike is just adding icing to the cake with these instant classics. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

The Ten Best Basketball Shoes of 2022

LeBron James Hoops in Nike LeBron 2

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Nike

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
LeBron James

View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James' New Nike Shoes Drop in Holiday Colors

By Pat Benson
View of brown and green New Balance shoe.
News

New Balance Created the Next Iconic Holiday Hoop Shoe

By Pat Benson
Light green and pink Nike LeBron shoes.
News

The Top Ten Basketball Shoes of 2022

By Pat Benson
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Panthers coach Steve Wilks talk before a game.
News

Mike Tomlin Wears Classic Nikes During Steelers Game

By Pat Benson
Zion Williamson directs teammates during a game.
News

Zion Williamson Debuts New Shoes against Phoenix Suns

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving celebrates a game-winning shot.
News

Kyrie Irving Does It Again... In Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of white and black adidas shoe.
News

The adidas Crazy 1 'Stormtrooper' Releases Tomorrow

By Pat Benson
View of purple and white Jordan shoes.
News

New Air Jordan Golf Shoes Drop in 'Purple Smoke' Colorway

By Pat Benson