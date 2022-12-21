The Top Five Running Shoes of 2022

The clock is running out on this calendar year. Every December is a sprint to the holidays and then only a few days of relaxation until we start it all over again in January.

Overall, 2022 was a good year. Luckily for runners, it was an excellent year for shoes. With weekly releases, narrowing down a list of the best performance shoes is daunting. But after plenty of first-hand research, we have our list of the best running shoes launched in 2022.

5. UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm

A detailed look at the UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm Running Shoes. Under Armour

Model: UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm

Description: There is no excuse for missing a run in this shoe. The UA Storm technology treated upper repels water without sacrificing breathability. In addition, the UA HOVR cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel runners forward.

How to Buy: The UA HOVR Phantom 3 Storm costs $160 on the Under Armour website.

4. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12

A detailed look at the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12. New Balance

Model: New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12

Description: The Hypoknit upper, coupled with the Fresh Foam X midsole, has resulted in the best running shoe ever made by New Balance.

How to Buy: The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 is available for $160 on the New Balance website.

3. adidas Adizero Boston 11

A detailed look at the adidas Adizero Boston 11. adidas

Model: adidas Adizero Boston 11

Description: These shoes are built for middle to long-distance running. The ENERGYRODS limit energy loss underfoot, while the mix Lightstrike Pro cushioning with durable Lightstrike EVA provides maximum cushion.

How to Buy: The adidas Adizero Boston 11 has a retail price of $160 but can be purchased for half-price on the adidas website.

2. Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit

A detailed look at the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit. Nike

Model: Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit

Description: It is hard to beat the comfort provided by the Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit, thanks to the Zoom Air units and Nike React foam. These durable shoes are capable of performing in races as well as training sessions.

How to Buy: The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit has a retail price of $200 but can be purchased at a significant discount right now on the Nike website.

1. Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2

A detailed look at the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2. Nike

Model: Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2

Description: Whether running in a 10K or a marathon, the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is a trusted choice among elite runners. The Nike ZoomX foam delivers Nike Running’s greatest energy return yet. In addition, a full-length carbon fiber plate creates a responsive feel that helps keeps runners moving.

How to Buy: The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2 has a retail price of $260 but can be purchased at a significant discount in some colorways on the Nike website.

