Kevin Durant's New Shoes Pay Tribute to Classic Nikes

Kevin Durant Wears Nike KD 15 'Off-White'

Kevin Durant Wears Nike KD 15 'Off-White'

All-NBA forward Kevin Durant wore the Nike KD 15 in an 'Off-White' colorway during a Brooklyn Nets game.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We are less than a week into the 2022-23 NBA season, and the new year has already been exhilarating for fans. There has been no shortage of highlights from established players and rising stars. 

Additionally, sneaker companies have been competing for as much limelight as possible. Kevin Durant, one of the biggest names in the basketball and sneaker world, has grabbed headlines.

Not only has the Brooklyn Nets forward averaged almost 30 points per game, but he has debuted some fire sneakers. On Opening Night, Durant wore a pair of his signature Nike shoes in a player-exclusive colorway that paid tribute to a classic pair of lifestyle shoes.

Nike KD 15

Black and sail Nike KD shoes.

Kevin Durant wearing a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike KD 15.

The Nike KD 15 launched in April 2022 for $160. Since then, Nike has released several colorways of Durant's 15th signature shoe. However, we do not expect Durant's shoes from Opening Night to enjoy a general release.

During the Nets game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Durant wore the Nike KD 15 in a player-exclusive colorway that was an homage to the Nike Air Presto 'Off-White.' The rare shoes were part of a collaboration between Nike and Off-White in 2017.

Durant's shoes also featured a black upper with a sail side panel and outsole. The white laces and orange eyelets complete the look. Durant is a well-documented sneakerhead, so it would not be surprising if he had a hand in the design of this colorway.

The NBA season has just started, and players are already wearing some mind-blowing footwear. We cannot wait to see what Durant and the rest of the league's players have planned for this year. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for your sneaker news.

