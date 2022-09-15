Kevin Durant Wants Nike to Release More of LeBron James' Shoes

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Wants Nike to Release More LeBron Shoes

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant recently encouraged Nike to release more versions of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' sneakers.
© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is a well-documented sneakerhead. Despite his surly online persona, Durant regularly discusses basketball shoes with fans and media members alike on Twitter.

The perennial NBA All-Star has gone out of his way to brag on the signature line of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Yesterday, Durant shared a video on his Instagram story of a tour he took through a sneaker museum.

While we are unsure of the exact location, it could be the recently opened LeBron James Innovation Center on Nike's campus. Check out the brief video below to watch Durant explore the facility.

Durant stared through the glass at prototypes and unreleased versions of James' signature line. Despite having seen and done it all throughout his 14-year NBA career, Durant was clearly enjoying the experience.

Durant specifically pointed the camera to three shoes, advising Nike, "Should have dropped those, fam." He is not wrong. James has one of the best signature lines among active NBA players. But if some of those unreleased models ever made it to production, it would have been a game-changer for James' sneaker history.

View of the white and gold Nike LeBron '20-5-5' shoes.

LeBron James wore the unreleased Nike LeBron 20-5-5 'Four Horseman' during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Luckily for fans, the NBA offseason is almost over. In addition to watching the world's best players hoop, we also get bombarded with new releases from sneaker companies on an almost daily basis. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all news, highlights, and interviews.

