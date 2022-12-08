LeBron James Pays Respect to Colin Kaepernick

Technically, winter does not start until December 21. However, it's already cold throughout most of North America, especially in Toronto, Canada. That means it's time for everyone to truly show off their fashion style.

Last night, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for the fans in attendance, which included hip-hop superstar Drake, LeBron James did not suit up for the regular season matchup.

However, James did suit up in an all-black ensemble which looked good and sent a subtle message. Recently, James scolded reporters for not asking him about the Jerry Jones photograph. It's no secret that James considers himself an activist. Which makes his choice of Nike shoes last make more sense.

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Colin Kaepernick'

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. © Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

During last night's game, James wore the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the 'Colin Kaepernick' colorway. The shoes were released in December 2019 for $110. However, according to StockX, the average resale price is now $157.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been around for decades. However, this colorway features a black and white premium leather upper. The Swoosh logo starts in black before gradually fading into white. Additionally, a portrait of Kaepernick is placed on the back heel of the shoe.

It is undoubtedly a clean shoe that goes well with any winter outfit. It's perfect for fans who like to send a message with their kicks. Even better, the resale price is relatively affordable for most sneakerheads.

