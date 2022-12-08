New York Knicks Get Last Laugh at Trae Young's Shoes

One complaint about the modern NBA that resonates is the lack of rivalries. Teams look radically different each year due to the increased frequency of player movement. All of the free agency buzz creates headlines in the summer but dampens highlights during the season.

However, there is at least one rivalry in the league that stands the test of any era. New York City versus Trae Young. It all goes back to the first round of the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs when the Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks after an acrimonious five-game series.

Since then, both Young and New Yorkers have gone out of their way to shade each other. Last night, adidas lobbed an assist to Young with a player-exclusive (PE) colorway of his signature shoe.

Young wore the adidas Trae Young 2 in a blue and orange colorway. The cherry on top was the slogan "King of Broadway," printed on the heel of the shoe. As luck would have it, New York destroyed Atlanta, and Young did not play well.

After the game, the Knicks' social media team had some well-meaning fun with Young on Twitter. They tweeted a picture of the shoes with the caption, "Hey Trae, leave the shoes here."

adidas Trae Young 2

Trae Young dribbles to the basket. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The adidas Trae Young 2 was launched in November for $140. Fans can choose between several different colorways online. Even better, it's safe to expect more creative designs are on the way.

The performance basketball shoe looks just as unconventional as Young's game - but they both work on the floor. Adidas employed a semi-laceless upper with two types of cushioning, BOOST and Lightstrike, which combine for a lightweight, energetic ride.

Currently, Young is battling through the worst shooting slump of his career. But the 24-year-old always used adversity to fuel the fire within him. We cannot wait to see what Young and adidas do next.

Recommended For You

Top Ten Best Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts

LeBron James Debuts New Affordable Shoe