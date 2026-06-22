Kobe Bryant's Nike Dunk Low "Draft Pack" Drops Friday

This Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the legendary 1996 NBA Draft. Nike is sparing no expense when it comes to 13th selection: Kobe Bryant. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" is dropping in 14 mystery colorways (plus a matching t-shirt drop).

But the fun does not stop there. The Nike Air Force 1 Protro "Draft Pack" Charlotte to LA colorway is dropping simultaneously and features the same color-changing design as the other sneakers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Dunk Low Protro "Draft Pack" Charlotte to LA colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low Protro "Draft Pack" Charlotte to LA colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 26. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $145 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

It will be interesting to see how these kicks perform on the sneaker resale market. Nike Dunk mania has slowed down, and the supply has finally met demand for the Nike Kobe line. Still, frugal shoppers might be able to find a deal eventually on StockX or GOAT.

"Charlotte to LA" Details

The Nike Dunk Low Protro "Draft Pack" Charlotte to LA colorway. | Nike

Inspired by the historic trade between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers, the shoe comes out of the box in Purple and Teal. However, the Swoosh and heel tab tell the same story: Teal fades away to reveal Gold. Purple and Gold forever.

The Sail leather upper, Fierce Purple outsole remains the same as the rest of the colorway sheds its skin. Speaking of which, a snakeskin-inspired texture on the shoe is another tribute to the Black Mamba. Lastly, the Kobe logo and branding appear throughout the silhouette.

Nike Dunk Low Design

The Nike Dunk Low Protro "Draft Pack" Charlotte to LA colorway. | Nike

Just as Bryant always pushed Nike for more innovation (most notably with the Nike Kobe Protro line), the Nike Dunk Low Protro features upgrades. According to Nike, they applied modern performance technology, such as the drop-in ReactX foam midsole.

The rubber outsole features a new traction pattern that includes the signature Kobe Sheath logo. Some fans prefer casual sneakers over performance basketball shoes, and this would be the shoe for them.

Kobe Bryant x Nike

The Nike Dunk Low Protro "Draft Pack" Charlotte to LA colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe line is stronger than ever. It continues to dominate basketball courts at every level. Even more impressively, it has branched out into football, soccer, baseball, and casual footwear. There are no signs of the Nike Kobe line slowing down.

Friday is sure to be an amazing day for Kobe fans and sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.