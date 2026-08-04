First Look at the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers"

NBA legend Kobe Bryant forged his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers, inspiring athletes across all sports. That shared passion for winning and work ethic extends to the Los Angeles Dodgers. During his life, Bryant regularly attended games at Dodger Stadium.

Last year, Nike dropped a Dodgers-inspired Kobe collection that included sneakers, apparel, and baseball equipment. This morning, we got our first look at the upcoming Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway on the Nike website. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the basketball shoes.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 15. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($190), Big Kid ($122), and Little Kid ($112).

While some Nike Kobe sneaker releases sit on shelves longer than expected, that will not be the case with this highly anticipated release. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The "Dodgers" colorway features a Hyper Royal upper atop a Rush Blue outsole. Reminiscent of the Dodgers' road uniforms, the Nike Swoosh logos appear in Wolf Grey. Meanwhile, the baseball-inspired design continues with Comet Red stitching and an embroidered Kobe Sheath logos on the tongues.

Nike's incredible attention to detail continued with Bryant's two jersey numbers appearing inside of each tongue (No. 8 and No. 24). The shoes come in the standard Nike Kobe Protro box and do not appear to come with any extra laces.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Performance technology for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro includes a flexible Air Zoom unit and a scaled-down traction pattern for optimal court feel. The synthetic is upper backed by early versions of Flywire.

The rubber outsole features the hooper-approved EKG-inspired traction pattern. Only minor adjustments were made for this shoe compared to the original, with the shoe being slightly scaled down for the modern game.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro History

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Bryant debuted his fifth signature Nike basketball shoe on Christmas Day 2009. He wore the Nike Kobe 5 on his way to winning his fifth NBA Championship, solidifying the sneaker as an all-time favorite among fans.

A decade later, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro started making a comeback in OG colorways. Since then, Nike has teamed up with top players like Caitlin Clark and Jalen Brunson to tell new stories on the legendary silhouette.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.