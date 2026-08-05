5 Thoughts on the Nike Kobe 10 Protro

Every year, basketball fans and sneakerheads circle "Kobe Day" on their calendars. Nike celebrates Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's legacy with events and the introduction of another updated shoe in the "Halo" colorway. Yesterday, the brand officially introduced the Nike Kobe 10 Protro.

This shoe has an interesting legacy, as Bryant didn't get to wear it much due to injuries late in his NBA career. Plus, hoopers had mixed opinions on the silhouette at the time. While I do not have the shoes in hand yet, here are five initial thoughts on the upcoming Nike Kobe 10 Protro.

Upgraded Cushion Will Be Seriously Comfortable

Tech for the Nike Kobe 10 Protro. | Nike

For me (and every hooper pushing 40 years old), the most exciting upgrade is the cushioning setup. The shoe introduces Cushlon 3.0 foam paired with a full-length Zoom Strobel, replacing the original Lunarlon and heel Air Zoom configuration. The Nike Kobe 10 Elite will be released in 2027, featuring ZoomX foam (more on the different versions of the show below).

Nike Improved the Outsole

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Halo" colorway. | Nike

When the Nike Kobe 10 first launched in 2015, it received mixed reviews from hoopers. One of the biggest complaints was that the outsole was a letdown compared to previous models. That makes sense, as it's hard to top the legendary fingerprint traction pattern on the Nike Kobe 9.

However, Nike mentioned "traction" four times in the press release, highlighting the reengineered outsole. I'm confident that Nike got it right this time.

Elite and Engineered Mesh

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Halo" colorway. | Nike

Interestingly, the Nike Kobe 10 Protro launches in the Engineered Mesh version and not the Elite (Flyknit) version. The first few colorways will be on the EM model, and that could be to build hype for the Elite. Both versions of the materials were innovative at that time, but are now archaic after a decade.

Either way, Nike has promised a redesigned Engineered Mesh upper that increases breathability and flexibility while maintaining lockdown. Despite it being primitive versions of the technology, both versions will still offer better ventilation than some newer models like the Nike Book 2 or Nike KD 19.

Colorways Will Tell the Story

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My personal theory is that colorways make or break every shoe. The average consumer is willing to overlook design flaws for cool aesthetics (like the Nike Ja 3). This is where Nike faces a tough decision: recreate fan-favorite OG colorways (that have often sat on shelves) or tell new stories.

I think Nike will do both, but the younger generation of hoopers will gravitate toward new colorways that fit modern fashion trends. Meanwhile, old-school fans like myself will want to buy what I couldn't afford a decade ago.

Return of the High Tops

Jahlil Okafor wears the Nike Kobe 10 Elite High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no mention of the Nike Kobe 10 Elite High in the press release. Nike is most likely waiting to pull that rabbit out of its hat at a later date. The brand has gone out of order in the Protro series, skipping around different eras.

Will the Nike Kobe 10 Elite High return? Yes, probably before the Nike Kobe 2 or Nike Kobe 7 (the last two remaining models to get a Protro upgrade). Only this time, Nike will tap rising stars to debut the shoes instead of Nick "Swaggy P" Young.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Halo" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Halo" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 23. Online shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app. More colorways of the EM version will release throughout 2026, with the Elite version launching in 2027.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.